A 15th, and wide-open, three sinks Aggies at Corbett Center

“It was a defensive lapse, and that’s on us,” Jones said. “We had no reason to leave him. We left him, and he capitalized.”

Whitfield caught an inbounds pass from Ricky Clemons, who triggered the ball in from under the basket. Whitfield’s feet were already set. He made the three-pointer look easier than a free throw, taking the shot before Beatty could get there, the ball going through the hoop with 0.6 second left.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Aggies’ defensive lapse at the three-point line wasn't its first, but it was the last and costliest.

“It’s on us. We didn’t play with enough intensity. And we’ve got to live with that,” Jones said. “… We cut the paint off. We did a good job keeping them out of the lane. But we let their shooters get comfortable. They caught the ball too easily. We didn’t switch up with intensity. And they hit shots.”

Campbell (3-3, 10-7) shot 15-for-31 from the arc. Messiah Thompson scored 20 points and Whitfield 17, hitting five 3-pointers apiece. Cedric Henderson had four threes and finished with 18 points.