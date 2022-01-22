A 15th, and wide-open, three sinks Aggies at Corbett Center

GREENSBORO ― In the end, even the magic of Club Corbett couldn’t save the Aggies from themselves.
And so, on a cold winter’s evening, hot-shooting Campbell snapped the N.C. A&T men’s basketball team's remarkable home winning streak, stunning a late-arriving crowd of 3,523 to silence at the end.
Jordan Whitfield, the Camels’ best three-point shooter this season, made his fifth three of the game with less than 1 second left on the clock, lifting Campbell to a 73-72 victory over A&T at the Corbett Sports Center on Saturday.
“He’s the best shooter on their team,” A&T coach Will Jones said, “and he was wide-open for a shot. Wide open.”
The Aggies (4-2 Big South, 9-11 overall) were chasing their 30th consecutive conference victory at Club Corbett. They hadn’t lost a league game there since February 2017, winning their last 27 MEAC home games and their first two in the Big South.
And then, somehow, they lost track of Whitfield with the game on the line and 2.1 seconds on the clock.
How does that happen?
How does the one guy you must account for catch the ball all alone in the corner? Whitfield was 8 feet away from A&T’s David Beatty, the closest defender.
“It was a defensive lapse, and that’s on us,” Jones said. “We had no reason to leave him. We left him, and he capitalized.”
Whitfield caught an inbounds pass from Ricky Clemons, who triggered the ball in from under the basket. Whitfield’s feet were already set. He made the three-pointer look easier than a free throw, taking the shot before Beatty could get there, the ball going through the hoop with 0.6 second left.
The Aggies’ defensive lapse at the three-point line wasn't its first, but it was the last and costliest.
“It’s on us. We didn’t play with enough intensity. And we’ve got to live with that,” Jones said. “… We cut the paint off. We did a good job keeping them out of the lane. But we let their shooters get comfortable. They caught the ball too easily. We didn’t switch up with intensity. And they hit shots.”
Campbell (3-3, 10-7) shot 15-for-31 from the arc. Messiah Thompson scored 20 points and Whitfield 17, hitting five 3-pointers apiece. Cedric Henderson had four threes and finished with 18 points.
“Campbell came in here and shot lights out. Fifteen threes? They won’t hit 15 threes again in a game the rest of the season,” Jones said. “It’s the best shooting performance they’ve had this season. Their backs were against a wall, and they shot the ball like that.”
Jones is right: Campbell’s best three-point shooting night coming into the game was a 9-for-23 game in December against Georgia Southern.
So Jones can only grumble and shake his head. The Aggies outrebounded Campbell 37-25, allowing the Camels only two offensive rebounds in the entire game. A&T outscored Campbell by 16 points in the paint, by 15 points on second chances.
The Aggies got 22 points and nine rebounds from big man Collin Smith, and 20 points from do-it-all guard Demetric Horton.
And still lost. At home. In Club Corbett.
On a night when five of the six Big South games went down to the wire, decided by four or fewer points.
“In conference games, you look across the landscape and you see one-point games, overtime games, everyone trying to win,” Jones said. “… Now we’ve got to bounce back against Longwood. That’s a big game on the road, and we’ve got to play well. We wanted to go in there 5-1, but instead we’re 4-2. They’re leading this division, and we’ve got to go win that game.”
A&T plays at Longwood (4-0, 12-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+). The Lancers have won five in a row, while the Aggies remain in search of themselves.