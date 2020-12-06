A big moment for Stanford and N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — There were no spectators in the Corbett Sports Center for a men’s basketball game Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who wasn’t there wasn’t nearly as significant as who was. The Stanford Cardinal became the first team from a Power Five conference to play at N.C. A&T.

The gravity of the moment hit Stanford star Oscar da Silva when the recordings of two songs performed by A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine were played: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“It was special,” said da Silva, a native of Munich, Germany, who is fluent in six languages. “I really kind of embraced that moment when we were lined up along the free-throw lines and heard the songs for about 4 or 5 minutes, a lot longer than normally. It goes through your head during that time the significance of the game we’re playing.”

Long before Stanford beat the Aggies 78-46 in a game that was streamed on ESPN3, A&T coach Will Jones told his players what it meant to have a Pac-12 Conference team with a rich basketball history on the floor that bears the names of HBCU legends Cal Irvin and Don Corbett.