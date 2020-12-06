A big moment for Stanford and N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO — There were no spectators in the Corbett Sports Center for a men’s basketball game Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who wasn’t there wasn’t nearly as significant as who was. The Stanford Cardinal became the first team from a Power Five conference to play at N.C. A&T.
The gravity of the moment hit Stanford star Oscar da Silva when the recordings of two songs performed by A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine were played: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“It was special,” said da Silva, a native of Munich, Germany, who is fluent in six languages. “I really kind of embraced that moment when we were lined up along the free-throw lines and heard the songs for about 4 or 5 minutes, a lot longer than normally. It goes through your head during that time the significance of the game we’re playing.”
Long before Stanford beat the Aggies 78-46 in a game that was streamed on ESPN3, A&T coach Will Jones told his players what it meant to have a Pac-12 Conference team with a rich basketball history on the floor that bears the names of HBCU legends Cal Irvin and Don Corbett.
“I told them this is a big-time opportunity,” Jones said. “You’ve got a Pac-12 team coming into your building, but I also told them it’s nothing different. You have to go out and compete. We’ve played high-major teams before on their floor and on a neutral floor, but having them come to our arena is big, even though you don’t have the traditional Club Corbett, you don’t have it full and have your fans at your back to give you that boost you need.”
Jones got a boost from an unexpected source before the game when Stanford junior Bryce Willis sought out the Aggies’ coach. Willis went up to Jones and said “he really appreciated the opportunity to come here.”
“He came, sat down with me and had about a five-minute conversation,” Jones added. “He just thought it was unbelievable that he had an opportunity to play here at North Carolina A&T in this game. That’s impact. That’s what you want.”
That impact would not have been possible without a lot of hard work from people at both universities, starting around mid-week.
Stanford played three games last week in the Maui Invitational, which was moved from Hawaii to Asheville because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Cardinal went 1-2 in the event, beating Alabama and losing to North Carolina and Indiana.
Stanford was then scheduled to head home for games against Cal Poly on Monday and Loyola Marymount on Wednesday, but those games were canceled because of restrictions put in place in Santa Clara County, Calif., to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Unable to practice or play on campus, the Cardinal decided to stay in North Carolina, practice at UNC in Chapel Hill and try to find games here.
But this was not just a game at A&T for Stanford coach Jerod Haase, it was a chance to put words into action.
“This summer was challenging for our team, it was challenging for our nation,” Haase said, referring to protests surrounding police brutality and systemic racism in a number of cities. “We engaged in a lot of conversations about social justice issues. Having the ability to play this game is meaningful. The timing of it was meaningful. Our guys understand and appreciate the opportunity and they took advantage of it.”
Sunday’s game wasn’t the first meeting between the Aggies and Stanford on the basketball court. The Cardinal won 76-59 in Palo Alto, Calif., during the 2010-11 season. It also won’t be the last, as A&T will make a trip to Maples Pavilion next season as part of the agreement that finally came together Sunday morning.
Haase said he would consider bringing his team to other HBCUs for games in the future.
“I had conversations over the summer about this very topic,” the Stanford coach said. “Obviously we didn’t get one on the original schedule, but I’m certainly open to the idea. There’s a lot to be gained for everybody.”
A&T’s Jones appreciated the exposure and the opportunity.
“The biggest thing is I want to give Stanford their kudos for listening when I told them we didn’t have any interest in playing them in Chapel Hill and it would be a good time to come visit North Carolina A&T,” the Aggies’ coach said. “Once they thought about it, they got back with us and agreed that it was a beneficial thing to bring their kids here.”
