A&T, amid COVID and change in college sports, says unusual goodbye to MEAC to join Big South Conference

GREENSBORO — A 50-year chapter in N.C. A&T athletics history ended Wednesday when the Aggies left the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). A new chapter begins Thursday as A&T joins the Big South Conference.
Athletics director Earl Hilton spoke with the News & Record’s Joe Sirera about the challenges and the opportunities presented by the change in conference affiliation:
Q: Is N.C. A&T ready for the move?
Earl Hilton: We think so. We’re optimistic and we’re excited about it, the opportunities that it presents. We think it will be good for us.
Q: What are benefits of the move?
EH: From an economic perspective, the travel is very attractive to us, or rather the lack of travel. The opportunity to get and get back (quicker) is going to work in our favor, not just from an economic standpoint but from an experiential standpoint for our student-athletes. It’s less time away from campus.
We’re excited about the level of competition across a number of sports. Baseball, softball and volleyball … we’re going to have to stretch competitively to be in those spaces and we’re excited about those challenges.
Q: What’s been the biggest challenge in the transition process?
EH: Balancing our desire to exit gracefully and land appropriately in the two different spaces, layered on top of a COVID year when we didn’t get to leave the MEAC the way we’d hoped to in the sense of playing all of our peer institutions and having a chance to say goodbye in the way we hoped, as well as the issues, anxieties and concerns the individual student-athletes have had to deal with over the course of this year. … It certainly wasn’t how we mapped it out.
Q: What has been the reaction to the move from A&T student-athletes?
EH: There was much more initially, not so much over time … There was concern, understanding the “why.” Some of them intuitively understood that this makes a lot of sense for the reasons that have been discussed. Others worried about the loss of tradition, the loss of associations that had become so comfortable and familiar, not unlike our alumni. Those concerns were not unexpected and certainly we have tried to help everyone work through that process. If they don’t appreciate or approve, we want them to at least understand.
Q: What excites you most about the move to the Big South?
EH: Today, it’s less about the Big South and I’m more excited about hopefully getting 2021 more like 2019. Unfortunately, everything is laden with COVID and that has been my focus, everyone’s focus, for the last 15 to 16 months.
(The exciting part is) going to visit these new schools, these new peer institutions, establishing those relationships. High Point being so close, we’ve never had an in-county conference rival that we’ve been able to play across almost all of our sports. We’re excited about that and the opportunity to establish that relationship. We’re also pleased that across some of our major sports we’ve been able to continue to schedule some of our historical rivals so that we’ll have a balance that is attractive and meaningful for our institution.
Q: What are you most concerned about in the move?
EH: Again, less about conference affiliation and more about the Alston case and NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) legislation and the future of the NCAA generally. So much has happened and is happening as we speak to college sports generally. How A&T will fit into that space and how we leverage our particular strengths to position ourselves to succeed in that space. We’re having some remarkable opportunities across a number of sports from a competition perspective. We’ve done some things this year that have never happened before at A&T and perhaps at other HBCUs anywhere with track. We want to continue that, and the playing field and what the future will look like is less clear than it has ever been in my time in athletics. We’re not worried about that, but we are aware and are trying to remain agile and prepared to make adjustments so that we can position our student-athletes to have success in whatever the new world of college sports looks like.
Q: Which of your programs are the most ready to compete immediately for a Big South championship and which have the most work to do?
EH: Track and field, obviously, from a success standpoint, and baseball, softball and volleyball are where we probably have to stretch the most. … I’m hopeful that football comes in and is able to compete immediately. I don’t want to undersell the Big South. I don’t pretend we’re going to walk in and have our way there, but I’m hopeful we’ll be competitive. We’ll know more after this first year. Golf and tennis are other places where we have some growth opportunities.
Q: Are there any plans to add any sports at A&T going forward?
EH: There’s no mandate from the Big South, but women’s soccer has been on our to-do list for seven or eight years, and that has not changed. With the talent in North Carolina, you can be successful. … Women’s soccer makes so much sense in this space.
Q: Are there any improvements in facilities or program infrastructure that you’re planning?
EH: Not specifically. The facility challenges and aspirations and expectations that we had three years ago we’re continuing to push forward and work through those. ... We still want to invest in War Memorial, in Truist Stadium, in our softball complex, in a soccer field. Those have been on our to-do list and continue to be our focus.
Q: What would constitute success for N.C. A&T in your first year in the Big South?
EH: We expect to graduate student-athletes and we expect to win championships. That has been our position in the MEAC and that certainly will be our expectation in the Big South.
