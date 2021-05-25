A&T athletes, High Point's Tamara Clark begin competition for NCAA track and field championships

A preview of the NCAA track and field East Preliminary.

What

One of two regionals that will determine the field for the NCAA Championships.

When

Wednesday-Saturday

Where

Jacksonville, Fla.

From the Triad

About 75 entries in the meet will include athletes from colleges in Guilford or Forsyth counties or athletes who grew up here.

At stake

Berths in the NCAA Championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore. The top 12 finishers in individual events and top 12 teams in relays at each regional (the West is in College Station, Texas) will advance to Eugene. The top eight finishers at the national championships earn first-team All-America.

Notable

• The A&T men are projected by Track and Field News to earn an eighth-place finish nationally.