A&T athletes, High Point's Tamara Clark begin competition for NCAA track and field championships

A preview of the NCAA track and field East Preliminary.
What
One of two regionals that will determine the field for the NCAA Championships.
When
Wednesday-Saturday
Where
Jacksonville, Fla.
From the Triad
About 75 entries in the meet will include athletes from colleges in Guilford or Forsyth counties or athletes who grew up here.
At stake
Berths in the NCAA Championships June 9-12 in Eugene, Ore. The top 12 finishers in individual events and top 12 teams in relays at each regional (the West is in College Station, Texas) will advance to Eugene. The top eight finishers at the national championships earn first-team All-America.
Notable
• The A&T men are projected by Track and Field News to earn an eighth-place finish nationally.
• The web site predicts a national championship for the Aggies men's 4x400 relay team; third place by Trevor Stewart and fourth by Randolph Ross in the 400; and fourth place in the 4x100.
• High Point native Tamara Clark, who runs for Alabama, is predicted by Track and Field News to win a national title in the 100 and earn a runner-up finish in the 200.
• A&T's Cambrea Sturgis is projected third in the 100 and seventh in the 200 at the national championships.
Entries with area ties
A list of entries for the NCAA East Preliminary from colleges in Guilford or Forsyth counties and including athletes who are natives, with seed times or distances:
WOMEN
100: Cambrea Sturgis, A&T (11.03); Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama (10.87); Jonah Ross, A&T (11.30); Symone Darius, A&T (11.38); Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T (11.26).
200: Jonah Ross, A&T (23.48); Tamara Clark (High Point), Alabama (22.50); Kamaya Debose-Epps, A&T (22.97); Symone Darius, A&T (23.71), Cambrea Sturgis, A&T (22.86).
400: Delecia McDuffie, A&T (52.73).
10,000: Sara Platek (Jamestown), Duke (33:49.69).
100 hurdles: Breanna Bygrave, A&T (13.38); Paula Salmon, A&T (13.07); TeJyrica Robinson, A&T (12.90); Madeleine Akobundu, A&T (13.06); Nyile Facey, High Point (13.43).
400 hurdles: Nilaja Florence, A&T (58.98); Sydni Townsend, A&T (58.09); Nyile Facey, High Point (1:00.41).
3,000 steeplechase: Zoe Geis, High Point (10:13.41); Elise Wright, Wake Forest (10:08.49); Famke Heinst, High Point (10:14.23); Hannah Brookover, Wake Forest (10:02.20).
4x100: A&T (43.75).
4x400: A&T (3:37.30).
High jump: Cassie Martin, Wake Forest (1.75m); Paula Salmon, A&T (1.76m); Kenady Wilson, A&T (1.79m).
Pole vault: Sydney Horn, High Point (4.44m); Nathalie Elliott, High Point (4.24m); Mackenzie Horn, High Point (4.12m).
Long jump: Alicia Dawson, High Point (6.12m).
Triple jump: Alicia Dawson, High Point (12.50m).
Shot put: Loren James, A&T (16.07m).
Javelin: Rachel Kern, Wake Forest (48.15m); Alexandra Roberts, Wake Forest (57.68m).
MEN
100: Javonte Harding, A&T (10.21); Tavarius Wright, A&T (10.19).
200: Javonte Hardin, A&T (20.21); Akeem Sirleaf, A&T (20.62); Daniel Stokes, A&T (20.57).
400: Randolph Ross, A&T (44.60); Elijah Young, A&T (45.98); Trevor Stewart, A&T (44.52).
800: Kenton Bachmann, Wake Forest (1:49.11); Abbas Abbkar, A&T (1:48.81).
1,500: Aaron Las Heras, Wake Forest (3:42.89).
5,000: Ian Shanklin (Greensboro), N.C. State (13:48.20); Joaquin Martinez De Pinillos, Wake Forest, 13:54.80; Aaron Las Heras, Wake Forest (13:42.21); Jack Tiernan, Wake Forest (13:52.10); John Tatter (Winston-Salem), North Carolina, 13:54.93; Zach Facioni, Wake Forest, 13:30.84.
10,000: John Tatter (Winston-Salem), North Carolina (29:22.87).
110 hurdles: Rasheem Brown, A&T (13.61); Cory Poole, A&T (13.59); Cedric McGriff, A&T (13.94).
400 hurdles: Akeem Lindo, A&T (51.34); Terris Burton, High Point (51.66).
3,000 steeplechase: Cameron Ponder (Winston-Salem), Furman (8:44.63); Ben Hill, Wake Forest (8:46.68); El Hocine Bouchrak, High Point (8:49.11).
4x100: A&T (38.85).
4x400: A&T (3:00.23).
High jump: Tony Jones, Wake Forest (2.18m).
Long jump: Brandon Hicklin, A&T (7.45m); Freddie Allen, High Point (7.57m).
Shot put: Thomas Kitchell, Wake Forest (18.14m); Chris Van Niekerk, High Point (18.67m).