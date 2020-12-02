A&T basketball assistant Ahmad Dorsett gets a promotion

GREENSBORO — Ahmad Dorsett has played an integral role in the growth of N.C. A&T men’s basketball since he joined the coaching staff. Dorsett's efforts were rewarded Wednesday when he was promoted from assistant to associate head coach.
“This promotion means a lot to me,” Dorsett said in a news release. “I am very blessed and thankful to head coach Will Jones and athletics director Earl Hilton for the opportunity to be a part of a tremendous institution here at North Carolina A&T.”
Dorsett recently was recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference by Jeff Goodman (Stadium).
“Coach Dorsett brings it every day,” Jones said. “He has had success and is one of the best assistants in the country. I appreciate what he has done for our program. He has earned the promotion.”
Before joining the staff at A&T, Dorsett served as an assistant at High Point, where he spent seven seasons. During that time, he was on the staff for four Big South Conference regular-season championships and four postseason berths, including the first regular-season championship and a postseason berth in Panthers' NCAA Division I history in 2013.
With the Aggies' move to the Big South approaching next season, Dorsett’s experience in the conference could prove to be advantageous for the Aggies.
“I am very knowledgeable on what it takes and what type of recruiting that needs to be done so we are successful in that league,” Dorsett said.
One major change Dorsett brought to light between the MEAC and the Big South is the travel between schools and the fact that unlike in the MEAC, when the Aggies move to the Big South there will no longer be men’s and women’s basketball doubleheaders.
“The biggest difference we will see as a program with travel will benefit us because it will lessen the distance we have to travel and the time we will have to prepare on the day of games not having doubleheaders,” Dorsett said.
Even with his promotion, Dorsett has goals he wants to accomplish down the road.
“My goal is to ultimately one day lead my own Division I program,” he said. “This is another positive step in that direction. To have the trust of Coach Jones and him allowing me to be involved in all on- and off-the-court aspects of the program to further prepare me to be a Division I head coach is huge for my growth, so I will be well-prepared when the opportunity arises.”
The Aggies are off to a 2-2 start and are riding a two-game winning streak heading into their game at The Citadel at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+).
