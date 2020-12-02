A&T basketball assistant Ahmad Dorsett gets a promotion

“I am very knowledgeable on what it takes and what type of recruiting that needs to be done so we are successful in that league,” Dorsett said.

One major change Dorsett brought to light between the MEAC and the Big South is the travel between schools and the fact that unlike in the MEAC, when the Aggies move to the Big South there will no longer be men’s and women’s basketball doubleheaders.

“The biggest difference we will see as a program with travel will benefit us because it will lessen the distance we have to travel and the time we will have to prepare on the day of games not having doubleheaders,” Dorsett said.

Even with his promotion, Dorsett has goals he wants to accomplish down the road.

“My goal is to ultimately one day lead my own Division I program,” he said. “This is another positive step in that direction. To have the trust of Coach Jones and him allowing me to be involved in all on- and off-the-court aspects of the program to further prepare me to be a Division I head coach is huge for my growth, so I will be well-prepared when the opportunity arises.”

The Aggies are off to a 2-2 start and are riding a two-game winning streak heading into their game at The Citadel at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.