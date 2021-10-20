 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T basketball teams selected near top in Big South Conference predictions
0 Comments
top story

A&T basketball teams selected near top in Big South Conference predictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

The A&T men's basketball team is expected to finish third in the North Division in its first Big South season, and the women's team is picked to finish fourth.

A&T's Kameron Langley and Chanin Scott are projected second-team All-Big South picks.

The league announced its predicted orders of finish and individual honors for the men's and women's basketball season Wednesday.

High Point's Skyler Curran, a West Forsyth High School graduate from Clemmons, is predicted to earn a second consecutive Big South women's basketball player of the year award.

The 6-foot senior and the Panthers are also predicted to finish first in the regular-season standings.

Journalists and coaches voted in the poll for men's team and individual superlatives; coaches made the selections for women's teams and players.

The A&T men will opener their season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Aggies women's team will play their first game at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at North Carolina.

The Big South Men's Basketball Championship will be March 2-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte; the women's tournament in the same arena will be March 1-6.

Men

Predicted order of finish

North Division

First-place votes in parenthesis

1. Campbell (20), 148

2. Longwood, 96

3. A&T (3), 92

4. Radford (3), 83

5. Hampton, 70

6. High Point, 57

South Division

1. Winthrop (23), 152

2. UNC-Asheville (3) , 131

3. Gardner-Webb, 103

4. Presbyterian , 72

5. Charleston Southern, 47

6. USC Upstate, 41

All-Big South

First team

D.J. Burns, Winthrop, redshirt junior, F-C

John-Michael Wright, High Point, junior, G

Cedric Henderson, Campbell, senior

Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville, redshirt senior, G

Rayshon Harrison, Presbyterian, sophomore, G

Second team

Kameron Langley, A&T, graduate, G

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Whitfield, Campbell, senior, G

LJ Thorpe, UNC-Asheville, redshirt senior, F

Russell Dean, Hampton, junior, G

Justin Hill, Longwood, sophomore, G

Player of the year

D.J. Burns, Winthrop, redshirt junior, F-C

Women

Predicted order of finish

First-place votes in parenthesis

1. High Point (11), 143

2. Campbell, 121

3. Longwood, 119

4. A&T (1) , 114

5. Gardner-Webb, 93

6. Radford, 76

T7. UNC Asheville, 70

T7. Presbyterian , 70

9. Hampton, 50

10. USC Upstate, 38

11. Winthrop, 23

12. Charleston Southern, 18

Player of the year

Skyler Curran, High Point, senior, G

All-Big South

First team

Skyler Curran, High Point, senior, G

Kyla McMakin, Longwood, junior, G

Akila Smith, Longwood, senior, F

Nadiria Evans, UNC-Asheville, graduate, G

Shy Tuelle, Campbell, senior, G

Second team

Jenson Edwards, High Point, redshirt junior, G

Chanin Scott, A&T, graduate, G

Taya Bolden, Campbell, redshirt senior, F

Nylah Young, Hampton, junior, F

Alasia Smith, Gardner-Webb, sophomore, F

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News