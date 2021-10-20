A&T basketball teams selected near top in Big South Conference predictions

The A&T men's basketball team is expected to finish third in the North Division in its first Big South season, and the women's team is picked to finish fourth.
A&T's Kameron Langley and Chanin Scott are projected second-team All-Big South picks.
The league announced its predicted orders of finish and individual honors for the men's and women's basketball season Wednesday.
High Point's Skyler Curran, a West Forsyth High School graduate from Clemmons, is predicted to earn a second consecutive Big South women's basketball player of the year award.
The 6-foot senior and the Panthers are also predicted to finish first in the regular-season standings.
Journalists and coaches voted in the poll for men's team and individual superlatives; coaches made the selections for women's teams and players.
The A&T men will opener their season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Aggies women's team will play their first game at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at North Carolina.
The Big South Men's Basketball Championship will be March 2-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte; the women's tournament in the same arena will be March 1-6.
Men
Predicted order of finish
North Division
First-place votes in parenthesis
1. Campbell (20), 148
2. Longwood, 96
3. A&T (3), 92
4. Radford (3), 83
5. Hampton, 70
6. High Point, 57
South Division
1. Winthrop (23), 152
2. UNC-Asheville (3) , 131
3. Gardner-Webb, 103
4. Presbyterian , 72
5. Charleston Southern, 47
6. USC Upstate, 41
All-Big South
First team
D.J. Burns, Winthrop, redshirt junior, F-C
John-Michael Wright, High Point, junior, G
Cedric Henderson, Campbell, senior
Tajion Jones, UNC Asheville, redshirt senior, G
Rayshon Harrison, Presbyterian, sophomore, G
Second team
Kameron Langley, A&T, graduate, G
Jordan Whitfield, Campbell, senior, G
LJ Thorpe, UNC-Asheville, redshirt senior, F
Russell Dean, Hampton, junior, G
Justin Hill, Longwood, sophomore, G
Player of the year
D.J. Burns, Winthrop, redshirt junior, F-C
Women
Predicted order of finish
First-place votes in parenthesis
1. High Point (11), 143
2. Campbell, 121
3. Longwood, 119
4. A&T (1) , 114
5. Gardner-Webb, 93
6. Radford, 76
T7. UNC Asheville, 70
T7. Presbyterian , 70
9. Hampton, 50
10. USC Upstate, 38
11. Winthrop, 23
12. Charleston Southern, 18
Player of the year
Skyler Curran, High Point, senior, G
All-Big South
First team
Skyler Curran, High Point, senior, G
Kyla McMakin, Longwood, junior, G
Akila Smith, Longwood, senior, F
Nadiria Evans, UNC-Asheville, graduate, G
Shy Tuelle, Campbell, senior, G
Second team
Jenson Edwards, High Point, redshirt junior, G
Chanin Scott, A&T, graduate, G
Taya Bolden, Campbell, redshirt senior, F
Nylah Young, Hampton, junior, F
Alasia Smith, Gardner-Webb, sophomore, F