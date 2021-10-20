A&T basketball teams selected near top in Big South Conference predictions

The A&T men's basketball team is expected to finish third in the North Division in its first Big South season, and the women's team is picked to finish fourth.

A&T's Kameron Langley and Chanin Scott are projected second-team All-Big South picks.

The league announced its predicted orders of finish and individual honors for the men's and women's basketball season Wednesday.

High Point's Skyler Curran, a West Forsyth High School graduate from Clemmons, is predicted to earn a second consecutive Big South women's basketball player of the year award.

The 6-foot senior and the Panthers are also predicted to finish first in the regular-season standings.

Journalists and coaches voted in the poll for men's team and individual superlatives; coaches made the selections for women's teams and players.

The A&T men will opener their season at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 against UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Aggies women's team will play their first game at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at North Carolina.

The Big South Men's Basketball Championship will be March 2-6 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte; the women's tournament in the same arena will be March 1-6.

Men