A&T beats Charleston Southern, will face division leader Longwood on Saturday

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 62-51 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night at the Corbett Sports Center.
Stars
Charleston Southern
Claudell Harris: 13 points.
Tahlik Chavez: 13 points.
A&T
Kameron Langley: 13 points, five steals.
Notable
• A&T converted 23 Charleston Southern turnovers into 19 points and held the Bucs to 17-for-52 shooting (32.7 percent).
• Charleston Southern's only wins had come against Johnson & Wales, Bob Jones, Tarleton State, High Point and Toccoa Falls. Only Tarleton State and High Point are Division I teams.
• But Charleston Southern played Longwood, the North Division leader at 9-0, to a two-point game Saturday.
• The Bucs went into the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 350 of 358 Division I teams.