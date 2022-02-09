 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T beats Charleston Southern, will face division leader Longwood on Saturday
A&T beats Charleston Southern, will face division leader Longwood on Saturday

A&T logo 120820 web

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 62-51 victory over Charleston Southern on Wednesday night at the Corbett Sports Center.

Stars

Charleston Southern

Claudell Harris: 13 points.

Tahlik Chavez: 13 points.

A&T

Kameron Langley: 13 points, five steals.

Notable

A&T converted 23 Charleston Southern turnovers into 19 points and held the Bucs to 17-for-52 shooting (32.7 percent).

 Charleston Southern's only wins had come against Johnson & Wales, Bob Jones, Tarleton State, High Point and Toccoa Falls. Only Tarleton State and High Point are Division I teams.

 But Charleston Southern played Longwood, the North Division leader at 9-0, to a two-point game Saturday.

 The Bucs went into the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 350 of 358 Division I teams.

Records

Charleston Southern: 1-10 Big South Conference, 5-19 overall.

A&T: 5-6, 10-15.

Up next

Charleston Southern: At Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

A&T: Longwood, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

