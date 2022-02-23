A&T chancellor Harold Martin on the cost of being competitive in the Colonial Athletic Association

It's more than a million-dollar question.
Several million, most likely.
But N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin can gaze into the future to see the Aggies athletics program after its official welcome this week into the Colonial Athletic Association.
He likes what he foresees.
"We want to be competitive," Martin said Wednesday in his university's still-glistening Student Center, which opened in 2018. "We don't want to just walk in and be a member."
A&T will become a member, in all sports except football and bowling, on July 1. Football will follow on July 1, 2023, remaining a Big South member for one more season, and bowling will remain affiliated with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which the university left in 2021.
"Everything we've done continues to focus on positioning our university as that aspirational, competitive, doctoral research, land-grant institution. Making the tough decision to accept the invitation by the Colonial Athletic Association to become one of its member institutions was ultimately a no-brainer for us. When we began a major conversation about evaluating athletics (seven years ago), we've continued to evaluate the important role that athletics plays in the visibility, competitiveness and the brand recognition of our university."
After a news conference, led by Aggies athletics director Earl Hilton and including CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio, Martin answered several questions about his university's move to a new sports conference, including a suitable size of an athletics budget and the futures of Corbett Sports Center and Truist Stadium.
Q: What keeps you up at night about making this move?
Martin: "We want to keep making investments, excellent coaching, staffing and facilities. And when I look around our university, we've made big investments in academic buildings and facilities overall, athletics is one of those areas where the state does not spend state money. So we have to put investments in athletics facilities to raise them to a level. We know they're critically important for helping us to compete, even more so in recruiting top-tier student-athletes to our university."
Q. How do you do that, how do you fund that?
Martin: "We've begun some plans with our board. We've begun a lot of that discussion with the president of the UNC system. Much of that was begun already with acquiring War Memorial. We set aside funds there that will pay for the predominance of the major renovations there in a very significant way. Not surface renovations, but major, in-depth support there, and to meet some of the expansive athletic facility needs we have.
"We know we need to make some investments in the Corbett Sports Center. So as a team, beginning to evaluate and bring forth some recommendations for us in a substantive way.
"We want to make some major investments in (Truist) Stadium that add more accommodations for donors and guests: Skyboxes and those kinds of investments for the facility, potentially transform from a grass field to a synthetic field.
"We're having discussions with our board, with our Aggie Athletic Foundation folks. The revenue sources: We have options to create sponsors, corporate sponsors, as well as creating debt for the university. So we're looking at all those revenues and all of those options, and we are firming up some plans and we're about ready to start really releasing those plans very shortly."
Q: So is this 'Good news, and Aggies fans, we're going to be talking to you soon'?
Martin: "Those Aggie fans who have become accustomed to our ask of them have responded exceedingly well, as reflected in our capital campaign recently completed. So we have that base of donors at our university. They know we are framing a capital campaign for athletics, and they're expecting us to come to them now and ask for their investment in support for the university to support athletics. Some of that has already begun in raising funds to support scholarships for our student athletes, the new sports we've added for example, and the sports we're planning to add natural to our university like soccer."
Q: How do you build corporate support, whether it's in the Triad or beyond?
Martin: "We have taken an aggressive posture with raising money with corporate partners who are recruiting our graduates in record numbers. And we've had enormous successes with Truist, Corning, Walmart.
"And they are not only making investments today that support our university from an academic perspective, but they're now in very significant conversations with us around putting a name as a sponsor on facilities, as an example. So we've begun that process. Building out those relationships with those corporate partners, much more sinificantly than we've ever done in the past. And they're responding.
"We just opened a new engineering research complex. And within that facility are a record number of corporate-sponsored research labs, conference facilities and the like. Those corporate partners want to do more. And that's how it begins with now bringing them to the table to support athletics.
"We've had to also change our behavior cultures. We were fairly insulated. We weren't inviting the community into our campus, supporting athletics, attending football games and basketball games. That's changed dramatically. You gotta win.
"People want to come out and watch our football team play and compete. I think they'll come out even more so as a larger constituency, as a community, to watch us play a football game against a Delaware or Rhode Island, as an example. And that generates revenue. It also generates in the minds of those corporate executives return on their investment, for marketing strategy, sponsorships, and this is what this is all about as well. So we're beginning to see that happen."
Q: Is the Corbett Center a long-term home for basketball, or do you want to do something different?
Martin: "We want to do something different. On the campus, or close proximity."
Q: And the same question for Truist Stadium.
Martin: "Truist Stadium will be our home for football games. It needs some major renovations, additions, closing in the horseshoe, going up with capacity, providing additional spaces for coaching staff, weight rooms, training rooms – really accommodating facilities for athletics overall and certainly for football."
Q: How much per year in the athletics department budget ($15.4 million in 2019-20) would it take to achieve some of those competitive goals?
Martin: "We've got to add much more substantially to the operations of athletics: New personnel, additional coaching staff for some of these teams, additional scholarships for our teams and the new sports that we expect to add over time as well.
"It's hard to say a dollar amount, but for us to be thinking that we can compete as successfully as we want to compete with a total athletics budget of anything less than $25 million would not be reasonable."
Q: If you can take a look out five years from now, what would you see? What would be successful for A&T athletics?
Martin: "When I look at athletics, I see successful student-athletes in the classrooms, maintaining their eligibility, graduating and doing other things. And potentially playing at the next level.
"We'll see a sprinkling of competitive championships across a variety of sports in the Colonial Athletic Association, not just in football and basketball but in some of those Olympic sports, like track or golf or tennis, for example, where we've got to continue to lift up the sport. I'll see soccer and potentially some other sports that we've brought to this campus.
"You'll see new athletics facilities on this campus or substantially transformed facilities. And you'll see a sustainable budget that allows us to ensure that we maintain our competitiveness and continue to build on our competitiveness. We would have far exceeded the objectives we set for athletics in five years."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
