A&T chancellor Harold Martin on the cost of being competitive in the Colonial Athletic Association

Q: If you can take a look out five years from now, what would you see? What would be successful for A&T athletics?

Martin: "When I look at athletics, I see successful student-athletes in the classrooms, maintaining their eligibility, graduating and doing other things. And potentially playing at the next level.

"We'll see a sprinkling of competitive championships across a variety of sports in the Colonial Athletic Association, not just in football and basketball but in some of those Olympic sports, like track or golf or tennis, for example, where we've got to continue to lift up the sport. I'll see soccer and potentially some other sports that we've brought to this campus.

"You'll see new athletics facilities on this campus or substantially transformed facilities. And you'll see a sustainable budget that allows us to ensure that we maintain our competitiveness and continue to build on our competitiveness. We would have far exceeded the objectives we set for athletics in five years."

