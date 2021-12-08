A&T drops to 3-7 with loss at East Carolina

A recap of A&T's 81-72 men's basketball loss at East Carolina on Tuesday night.
Why the Aggies lost
The Pirates used a 17-7 run over nearly six second-half minutes, pushing a 42-39 edge with 16:11 remaining to 59-46 with 10:13 to go, to create distance. A&T couldn't get closer than nine points and trailed by 18 with 1:19 remaining.
Stars
A&T
Demetric Horton: 15 points.
Tyler Maye: 12 points.
David Beatty: 12 points.
Marcus Watson: 11 points, seven rebounds.
East Carolina
Vance Jackson: 23 points.
JJ Miles: 20 points, nine rebounds.
Tristen Newton: 14 points, eight assists.
What they're saying
"In games like this, when you get opportunities to make layups, when you get opportunities to make free throws when you get opportunities to get rebounds, you have to get those, you have to make those. We have to make those plays. Some of these guys have some work to do, and we're going to keep working with them." – Will Jones, A&T coach, to NCATAggies.com.
A&T had great energy early and we didn't match that, especially on the offensive glass. Our first shot defense was good, but it was those second shots that really bothered us in the first half. We were able to tighten that up in the second half and got into a bit of an offensive rhythm." – Joe Dooley, East Carolina coach, to ECUPirates.com.
Records
A&T: 3-7.
East Carolina: 8-2.
Up next
A&T: At Central Florida, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
East Carolina: Liberty (Charlotte), 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17 (ESPN+).