 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T falls to 0-3 after loss at South Florida
0 Comments
top story

A&T falls to 0-3 after loss at South Florida

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

A recap of A&T's 56-54 men's basketball loss at South Florida on Monday night.

Why the Aggies lost

South Florida's Javon Greene made a three-point shot with 12 seconds to play, the Bulls' only lead of the game, and Marcus Watson's three for the Aggies at the buzzer missed. The Bulls finished the final 5:59 on a 17-3 run and scored the last 10 points over the final 1:51.

Stars

A&T

David Beatty: 14 points.

Tyler Maye: 14 poinds, five rebounds.

Harry Morrice: 10 rebounds.

Kameron Langley: Seven assists.

South Florida

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Caleb Murphy: 12 points, six assists.

Jamir Chaplin: 12 points.

Jake Boggs: Nine points, 10 rebounds.

Notable

A&T didn't score over the final 2:58, missing its last five field-goal attempts.

 The Aggies led 49-35 with 8:28 to play.

Records

A&T: 0-3.

South Florida: 2-1.

Up next

A&T: Greensboro, 6 p.m. Thursday.

South Florida: No. 21 Auburn, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News