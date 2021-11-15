A&T falls to 0-3 after loss at South Florida

A recap of A&T's 56-54 men's basketball loss at South Florida on Monday night.
Why the Aggies lost
South Florida's Javon Greene made a three-point shot with 12 seconds to play, the Bulls' only lead of the game, and Marcus Watson's three for the Aggies at the buzzer missed. The Bulls finished the final 5:59 on a 17-3 run and scored the last 10 points over the final 1:51.
Stars
A&T
David Beatty: 14 points.
Tyler Maye: 14 poinds, five rebounds.
Harry Morrice: 10 rebounds.
Kameron Langley: Seven assists.
South Florida
Caleb Murphy: 12 points, six assists.
Jamir Chaplin: 12 points.
Jake Boggs: Nine points, 10 rebounds.
Notable
• A&T didn't score over the final 2:58, missing its last five field-goal attempts.