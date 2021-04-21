A&T gets league schedule for first football season in Big South Conference

The A&T football program's 11-game schedule for its first season in the Big South Conference; conference games are denoted with -x:

Sept. 4: At Furman

Sept. 11: At Duke

Sept. 25: N.C. Central

Oct. 2: Robert Morris-x

Oct. 9: North Alabama

Oct. 16: At Kennesaw State-x

Oct. 23: At Hampton-x

Oct. 30: Monmouth-x (Homecoming)

Nov. 6: At Charleston Southern-x

Nov. 13: At South Carolina State

Nov. 20: Gardner-Webb-x

About the Aggies and the Big South

• Monmouth is the two-time defending Big South Conference champion and will be A&T's Homecoming opponent.

• Games involving Big South teams against North Alabama, still in transition to FCS, will not count on league records.