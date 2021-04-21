A&T gets league schedule for first football season in Big South Conference

The A&T football program's 11-game schedule for its first season in the Big South Conference; conference games are denoted with -x:
Sept. 4: At Furman
Sept. 11: At Duke
Sept. 25: N.C. Central
Oct. 2: Robert Morris-x
Oct. 9: North Alabama
Oct. 16: At Kennesaw State-x
Oct. 23: At Hampton-x
Oct. 30: Monmouth-x (Homecoming)
Nov. 6: At Charleston Southern-x
Nov. 13: At South Carolina State
Nov. 20: Gardner-Webb-x
About the Aggies and the Big South
• Monmouth is the two-time defending Big South Conference champion and will be A&T's Homecoming opponent.
• Games involving Big South teams against North Alabama, still in transition to FCS, will not count on league records.
• A&T is moving to the Big South in all sports beginning with the 2021-22 athletics year after having competed in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for 50 years.