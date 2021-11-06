 Skip to main content
A&T holds off Charleston Southern, ends losing streak
A&T holds off Charleston Southern, ends losing streak

A recap of A&T's 21-18 football victory at Charleston Southern on Saturday:

Why the Aggies won

The Aggies' Joseph Stuckey intercepted a pass at A&T's 44 with 1:27 remaining, and the Aggies ran out the clock to preserve the win.

Notable

A&T ended a losing streak of three games, to Kennesaw State, Hampton and Monmouth.

 Charleston Southern scored 15 fourth-quarter points to pull within 21-18. Kyris Barnett scored on a 2-yard run with 14:52 to play, and QB Jack Chambers carried 3 yards for a score, capped by a two-point conversion pass to Garris Schwarting, with 4:18 left.

 A&T's defense limited the Bucs to minus-3 yards rushing and just 147 total yards for the game.

 A&T RB Kashon Baker rushed for two touchdowns. The Aggies led 21-3 after his touchdown with 9:03 to play in the third quarter.

 Aggies freshman RB Bhayshul Tuten caught three passes for 108 yards.

Records

A&T: 4-3 Big South Conference, 5-5 overall.

Charleston Southern: 2-4, 3-5.

Up next

A&T: At South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Charleston Southern: At Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN3).

