A&T indoor men's track and field receives historic ranking

The team has earned the No. 1 ranking in the indoor track and field season in the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association poll released Monday. No A&T sports team has ever been ranked in a national poll that wasn't solely for historically black colleges and universities, according to a news release from A&T's athletics department.

A&T has posted seven national top-10 marks, with six among the top five of their events, according to USTFCCCA.org. Randolph Ross is No. 1 in the 400, No. 3 in the 200 and part of the top-ranked 4×400 relay team; Javonte’ Harding is No. 2 in the 200 and clocked a PR of 20.33 last weekend at Clemson; Leonard Mustari (No. 2, 7.58) and Rasheem Brown (No. 5, 7.70) give the Aggies two top-five marks in the 60 hurdles; and Brandon Hicklin is No. 7 in the long jump at 7.85m (25-9¼).