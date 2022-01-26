 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T loses at Longwood, falls three losses behind in Big South Conference's North Division
top story

A&T logo 120820 web

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 79-71 loss at Longwood on Wednesday night.

Stars

A&T

Demetric Horton: 15 points (3-for-7 3FG), 10 rebounds, five assists.

Collin Smith: 12 points.

Jeremy Robinson: 11 points.

Longwood

Leslie Nkereuwem: 24 points.

Justin Hill: 15 points, six assists, four rebounds.

DeShaun Wade: 13 points.

Notable

Longwood overcame a 42-30 deficit early in the second half. The Lancers, after intermission, made 16 of 27 field-goal attempts and went to the free-throw line 20 times, scoring 16 points.

 Longwood has won seven games in a row, all in 2022, and opened a three-game lead in the North Division's loss column over A&T, Campbell and High Point. The Lancers have 10 Big South games remaining; A&T has nine.

 The Lancers went into the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 141, 50 spots better than the Big South Conference's next team, South Division leader Winthrop (No. 191). A&T stood at No. 254 going into Wednesday.

 Winston-Salem's Isaiah Wilkins and Greensboro's Jordan Perkins both started for the Lancers, and each totaled eight points and five rebounds. Wilkins, a Mount Tabor alumnus, played at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Perkins, a graduate student, played for four seasons at N.C. Central.

 Longwood will visit A&T at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.

Records

A&T: 4-3 Big South Conference, 9-12 overall.

Longwood: 6-0, 14-5.

Up next

A&T: USC Upstate, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

Longwood: Winthrop, 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

