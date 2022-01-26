A&T loses at Longwood, falls three losses behind in Big South Conference's North Division

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 79-71 loss at Longwood on Wednesday night.
Stars
A&T
Demetric Horton: 15 points (3-for-7 3FG), 10 rebounds, five assists.
Collin Smith: 12 points.
Jeremy Robinson: 11 points.
Longwood
Leslie Nkereuwem: 24 points.
Justin Hill: 15 points, six assists, four rebounds.
DeShaun Wade: 13 points.
Notable
• Longwood overcame a 42-30 deficit early in the second half. The Lancers, after intermission, made 16 of 27 field-goal attempts and went to the free-throw line 20 times, scoring 16 points.
• Longwood has won seven games in a row, all in 2022, and opened a three-game lead in the North Division's loss column over A&T, Campbell and High Point. The Lancers have 10 Big South games remaining; A&T has nine.
• The Lancers went into the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 141, 50 spots better than the Big South Conference's next team, South Division leader Winthrop (No. 191). A&T stood at No. 254 going into Wednesday.
• Winston-Salem's Isaiah Wilkins and Greensboro's Jordan Perkins both started for the Lancers, and each totaled eight points and five rebounds. Wilkins, a Mount Tabor alumnus, played at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Perkins, a graduate student, played for four seasons at N.C. Central.
• Longwood will visit A&T at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Records
A&T: 4-3 Big South Conference, 9-12 overall.
Longwood: 6-0, 14-5.
Up next
A&T: USC Upstate, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
Longwood: Winthrop, 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).