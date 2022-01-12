 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T men's basketball team to host Hampton on Wednesday night
top story

A&T men's basketball team to host Hampton on Wednesday night

A&T logo 120820 web

A preview of A&T’s men’s basketball game:

What

Hampton at A&T

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

How to watch

ESPN+

Records

Hampton: 0-1 Big South Conference, 4-8 overall.

A&T: 2-0, 7-9.

Notable

Marcus Watson leads the Aggies with 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Najee Garvin leads Coach Edward Joyner’s Pirates with 16.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Lexington, S.C., native played two seasons at Charlotte and one at Nicholls State, beginning his career in fall 2016.

Hampton is one Big South Conference team that won’t need directions to the visitors’ locker room. The Pirates were decades-long members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with the Aggies before the athletics department began play in the Big South in fall 2018.

Tickets

General admission, $10; available at NCATAggies.com

