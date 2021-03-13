A&T men's track and field team fifth at NCAA indoor meet; relay team wins national title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The A&T men's track and field team claimed fifth place at the NCAA indoor national championship meet Saturday and will bring home a national championship from the 4x400-meter relay.

Oregon won with 79 points, followed by LSU, Georgia and Florida. The Aggies totaled 30 points and were followed in the team standings by Florida State then four more SEC programs.

The relay team finished in a season-best 3:03.16, with Randolph Ross, the son of Aggies coach Duane Ross, leading off and teaming with Elijah Young, Daniel Stokes and anchor Trevor Stewart.

All relay teams or individuals placing in the top eight earned first-team All-America status.

Ross also earned second place in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 44.99 seconds, and Stewart was seventh in 45.83. Ross' time also ranks among the top 10 in NCAA indoor history.

In addition, A&T's Tavarius Wright took fourth place in the 60 meters (6.64 seconds) and Javonte Hardingwas fourth in the 200 personal-best 20.39 seconds).

The women's competition was scheduled to be completed Saturday night.