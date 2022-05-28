A&T men's track and field team to send 11 to NCAA championships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The A&T men's track and field program will send 11 athletes in eight events to the NCAA championship meet in Eugene, Ore., in June.

Competition for men in the NCAA East Preliminary ended Friday night. Women's athletes are completing competition Saturday night.

Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross, a junior who won the 400 a year ago, earned a chance to defend his title with a 44.23 time, the fastest in the United States in 2022 and the best in NCAA East meet history.

A&T also will send entries in the 100 (Javonte Harding), 200 (Harding), 110 hurdles (Rasheem Brown), 400 hurdles (Aveon Reid), Cory Poole), 4x100, 4x400 and long jump (Brandon Hicklin).

Harding, Tavarius Wright, Ross and Malcolm Croom-McFadden ran the 4x100, and Ross, Reheem Hayles, Akeem Lindo and Shemar Chambers ran the 4x400.

Harding won the 200 during the NCAA indoor season.

The NCAA championships, the final meet for A&T coach Duane Ross before he takes the top job at Tennessee, are June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The A&T men finished third and the Aggies women took fourth in 2021.