A&T, N.C. Central agree to two football games in Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium

The N.C. A&T football games against N.C. Central in 2022 and 2027 will be played in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium as Duke's Mayo Classic games.

A&T has won three straight games and 21 of 29 in a rivalry that dates to 1924 and leads the overall series 52-34-5.

The game is being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Dates have not been announced. During the 2021 season, with A&T moving to the Big South Conference, the teams will meet in a non-conference game at Greensboro's Truist Stadium at 6 p.m. Sept. 25.

"The city of Charlotte has thousands of residents who are either Aggies or Eagles, so the excitement surrounding the game will be intense," A&T athletics director Earl Hilton said in a statement.