A&T, UNCG continue pushes toward leagues' top seeds in Wednesday games

The UNCG and A&T men's basketball teams will continue their pushes tonight toward No. 1 seeds in their conference tournaments.

A&T

Matchup

A&T (5-1 MEAC, 9-10 overall) at N.C. Central (2-2, 4-5)

When

5 p.m. Wednesday

How to watch

ESPNU

About the game

• A victory in this rivalry game would give the Aggies a significant edge in the Southern Division, putting them two losses ahead of the Eagles and Florida A&M. A&T will host Central on Saturday night and has two games remaining against winless South Carolina State.

• The teams' games on Jan. 23 and 24 were postponed after the Eagles experienced COVID-19 issues. “This one definitely is disappointing," A&T coach Will Jones said at the time of the postponements. "I thought (the Eagles) were scheduled to be off quarantine.”