A&T, UNCG continue pushes toward leagues' top seeds in Wednesday games

The UNCG and A&T men's basketball teams will continue their pushes tonight toward No. 1 seeds in their conference tournaments.
A&T
Matchup
A&T (5-1 MEAC, 9-10 overall) at N.C. Central (2-2, 4-5)
When
5 p.m. Wednesday
How to watch
ESPNU
About the game
• A victory in this rivalry game would give the Aggies a significant edge in the Southern Division, putting them two losses ahead of the Eagles and Florida A&M. A&T will host Central on Saturday night and has two games remaining against winless South Carolina State.
• The teams' games on Jan. 23 and 24 were postponed after the Eagles experienced COVID-19 issues. “This one definitely is disappointing," A&T coach Will Jones said at the time of the postponements. "I thought (the Eagles) were scheduled to be off quarantine.”
• The matchups this week will be the schools' last as fellow MEAC members. A&T is moving to the Big South Conference in the 2021-22 athletics year.
UNCG
Matchup
Western Carolina (2-13 Southern, 9-15 overall) at UNCG (12-4, 17-7)
When
7 p.m. Wednesday
How to watch
ESPN+
Notable
• The contest at the Greensboro Coliseum, which is closed to the public, will be the final home game for UNCG's Isaiah Miller, the program's No. 3 all-time scorer with 1,823 points. Here's where the Covington, Ga., native and 2020 league player of the year and defensive player of the year ranks in other UNCG categories: Steals (No. 1, 298), field goals (No. 2, 766), scoring average (No. 4, 14.5), games (tied for No. 7, 125), rebounds (No. 10, 586) and assists (No. 10, 306).
• The Spartans beat the Catamounts 77-56 in Cullowhee on Monday night and continue to hold first place in the Southern.
• Only Furman (9-4) and Wofford (11-5) have a chance to overtake the Spartans by the close of the regular season Saturday night. Furman will host The Citadel at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Wofford does not play. On Saturday, UNCG will visit East Tennessee State (4 p.m., ESPN+), and Furman will play at Wofford (7 p.m., ESPN+).