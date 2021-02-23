 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T, UNCG continue pushes toward leagues' top seeds in Wednesday games
0 comments

A&T, UNCG continue pushes toward leagues' top seeds in Wednesday games

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg A&T logo web 021221

The UNCG and A&T men's basketball teams will continue their pushes tonight toward No. 1 seeds in their conference tournaments.

A&T

Matchup

A&T (5-1 MEAC, 9-10 overall) at N.C. Central (2-2, 4-5)

When

5 p.m. Wednesday

How to watch

ESPNU

About the game

A victory in this rivalry game would give the Aggies a significant edge in the Southern Division, putting them two losses ahead of the Eagles and Florida A&M. A&T will host Central on Saturday night and has two games remaining against winless South Carolina State.

 The teams' games on Jan. 23 and 24 were postponed after the Eagles experienced COVID-19 issues. “This one definitely is disappointing," A&T coach Will Jones said at the time of the postponements. "I thought (the Eagles) were scheduled to be off quarantine.”

 The matchups this week will be the schools' last as fellow MEAC members. A&T is moving to the Big South Conference in the 2021-22 athletics year.

UNCG

Matchup

Western Carolina (2-13 Southern, 9-15 overall) at UNCG (12-4, 17-7)

When

7 p.m. Wednesday

How to watch

ESPN+

Notable

 The contest at the Greensboro Coliseum, which is closed to the public, will be the final home game for UNCG's Isaiah Miller, the program's No. 3 all-time scorer with 1,823 points. Here's where the Covington, Ga., native and 2020 league player of the year and defensive player of the year ranks in other UNCG categories: Steals (No. 1, 298), field goals (No. 2, 766), scoring average (No. 4, 14.5), games (tied for No. 7, 125), rebounds (No. 10, 586) and assists (No. 10, 306).

 The Spartans beat the Catamounts 77-56 in Cullowhee on Monday night and continue to hold first place in the Southern.

 Only Furman (9-4) and Wofford (11-5) have a chance to overtake the Spartans by the close of the regular season Saturday night. Furman will host The Citadel at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Wofford does not play. On Saturday, UNCG will visit East Tennessee State (4 p.m., ESPN+), and Furman will play at Wofford (7 p.m., ESPN+).

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News