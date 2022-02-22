A&T, UNCG play two home games each in men's basketball regular season's final week

The Spartans can get to 20 wins for a sixth straight season but would need to sweep the home games against the 10-team league's No. 8 and No. 10 teams. The Spartans are also positioning themselves for the league tournament in Asheville, with Furman and VMI tied for third place at 9-7 and Mercer and Wofford joining the Spartans in a tie for fifth at 8-8.