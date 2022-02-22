A&T, UNCG play two home games each in men's basketball regular season's final week

The A&T and UNCG men's basketball teams will play at home twice each this week to close their regular seasons. An update:
A&T
Records
6-8 Big South Conference, 11-17 overall
Opponents
High Point, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)
Radford, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+)
Where
Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro
At stake
The Aggies are positioning themselves for the best possible seeding for next week's Big South Conference Tournament at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. A controversial loss at Campbell on Saturday eliminated the Aggies, who have lost eight of 11, from contention for one of four byes in the first round.
Tickets
$10
Information
UNCG
Records
8-8 Southern Conference, 16-12 overall
Opponents
Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)
East Tennessee State, 4 p.m. Sunday (CBS Sports)
At stake
The Spartans can get to 20 wins for a sixth straight season but would need to sweep the home games against the 10-team league's No. 8 and No. 10 teams. The Spartans are also positioning themselves for the league tournament in Asheville, with Furman and VMI tied for third place at 9-7 and Mercer and Wofford joining the Spartans in a tie for fifth at 8-8.
Tickets
$15
Information