A&T, UNCG play two home games each in men's basketball regular season's final week
The A&T and UNCG men's basketball teams will play at home twice each this week to close their regular seasons. An update:

A&T

Records

6-8 Big South Conference, 11-17 overall

Opponents

High Point, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

Radford, 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+)

Where

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro

At stake

The Aggies are positioning themselves for the best possible seeding for next week's Big South Conference Tournament at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. A controversial loss at Campbell on Saturday eliminated the Aggies, who have lost eight of 11, from contention for one of four byes in the first round.

Tickets

$10

Information

NCATAggies.com

UNCG

Records

8-8 Southern Conference, 16-12 overall

Opponents

Western Carolina, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+)

East Tennessee State, 4 p.m. Sunday (CBS Sports)

At stake

The Spartans can get to 20 wins for a sixth straight season but would need to sweep the home games against the 10-team league's No. 8 and No. 10 teams. The Spartans are also positioning themselves for the league tournament in Asheville, with Furman and VMI tied for third place at 9-7 and Mercer and Wofford joining the Spartans in a tie for fifth at 8-8.

Tickets

$15

Information

UNCGSpartans.com

A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says
A&T, city finalize Memorial Stadium deal, university says

"A&T baseball has a rich history and has always been connected in some form to War Memorial Stadium," head baseball coach Ben Hall said in a news release. "This acquisition is a game-changer for not only our baseball program and university as a whole but the surrounding community in East Greensboro."

