A&T volleyball player Fatimah Shabazz dies suddenly

GREENSBORO — Fatimah Shabazz, a key player on the N.C. A&T volleyball team, died Sunday of complications from an aneurism, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

"We are heartbroken by Fatimah’s passing,” A&T coach Hal Clifton said in a news release. “Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court, but a very sweet person off the court. The passing of Fatimah is a great loss to us all and will leave a hole in our hearts. She will never be forgotten and will be missed dearly. I ask that you please continue to hold Fatimah, her mom and all of her family in your hearts, thoughts and prayers during this time of need.”

Shabazz, who was 22, earned her undergraduate degree in pre-physical therapy with a 3.71-grade point average and was a first-semester graduate student at the time of her death.

Shabazz came to N.C. A&T from Cincinnati Northwest HS, where she was 2016 co-conference player of the year and earned third-team all-city honors. She arrived at A&T in 2017 and took a redshirt season.