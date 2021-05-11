A&T will play four-game football series with Norfolk State

GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T has scheduled a football series with another former MEAC rival. The Aggies will play a four-game series with Norfolk State in 2022-23 and 2026-27, the schools announced Tuesday.

The Aggies, who will join the Big South Conference on July 1, will play Norfolk State on the following dates:

• Nov. 5, 2022 at Truist Stadium.

• Sept. 30, 2023 at Dick Price Stadium, Norfolk, Va.

• Sept. 19, 2026 at Truist Stadium.

• Sept. 18, 2027 at Dick Price Stadium, Norfolk, Va.

“Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T are two of the finest institutions in America," said Aggies coach Sam Washington. "Being proud historically Black universities, traditional rivals and Coach (Dawson) Odums now serving as their head coach adds to the excitement of entering into a football series with the Green & Gold. I have known Coach Odums since he was a college football player, and I have seen him become one of the best coaches on the FCS level. It will be a challenge facing his program each year, but we are looking forward to it.”