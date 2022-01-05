 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T wins its first Big South Conference men's basketball game
0 Comments
top story

A&T wins its first Big South Conference men's basketball game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
N.C. A&T vs Presbyterian (copy)

N.C. A&T's Webster Filmore, back, dives for a loose ball.

 Jay Capers

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 65-57 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Why the Aggies won

Short-handed A&T, which got big games from Demetric Horton and Marcus Watson, limited Presbyterian to five three-point baskets in 29 attempts.

Stars

Presbyterian

Winston Hill: 19 points (7-for-10 FG).

Trevon Reddish-Rhone: 10 points, six rebounds, five assists.

A&T

Demetric Horton: 26 points (10-for-13 FG).

Marcus Watson: 16 points, 11 rebounds.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

David Beatty: 10 points.

Notable

The victory is A&T's first in men's basketball in the Big South Conference.

 A&T played without guards Kam Langley, Tyler Maye and Kyle Duke. They had been averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 assists per game.

 The spring semester for A&T students will begin Monday.

Records

Presbyterian: 0-1 Big South, 8-8 overall.

A&T: 1-0, 6-9.

Up next

Presbyterian: USC Upstate, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

A&T: At Radford, 4:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert