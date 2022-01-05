A&T wins its first Big South Conference men's basketball game

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 65-57 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday night.
Why the Aggies won
Short-handed A&T, which got big games from Demetric Horton and Marcus Watson, limited Presbyterian to five three-point baskets in 29 attempts.
Stars
Presbyterian
Winston Hill: 19 points (7-for-10 FG).
Trevon Reddish-Rhone: 10 points, six rebounds, five assists.
A&T
Demetric Horton: 26 points (10-for-13 FG).
Marcus Watson: 16 points, 11 rebounds.
David Beatty: 10 points.
Notable
• The victory is A&T's first in men's basketball in the Big South Conference.
• A&T played without guards Kam Langley, Tyler Maye and Kyle Duke. They had been averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 assists per game.