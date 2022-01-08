 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&T wins its second Big South Conference game, edging Radford on the road
0 Comments
top story

A&T wins its second Big South Conference game, edging Radford on the road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&T logo 120820 web

A recap of A&T's 73-72 men's basketball victory at Radford on Saturday.

Why the Aggies won

Demetric Horton's jumper with 1:08 to play put A&T ahead by the final margin. Then the Aggies forced a missed three late in the clock and prevented the Highlanders from getting an inside look on a final possession before the horn sounded.

Stars

A&T

Marcus Watson: 18 points, nine rebounds.

Demetric Horton: 13 points (3-for-4 3FG).

David Beatty: 12 points.

Radford

Josiah Jeffers: 18 points.

Dravon Magnum: 17 points (4-for-7 3FG).

Notable

A&T, which shot 57 percent from the field, went 18-for-21 at the free-throw line; Radford was 18-for-26.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 The Aggies used 11 players, none for less than seven minutes, and 10 of them scored.

 A&T's Will Jones is 14-1 in January as a head coach.

 Next week will be interesting for the Aggies. Hampton, a former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival, will visit Wednesday, then A&T will make its first trip as a Big South member to play at High Point on Saturday.

What they're saying

 "We're 2-0, baby." – A&T coach Will Jones on the team's debut in the Big South Conference, to Aggies broadcaster Spencer Turkin.

 "We had to take defense on the road with us. If the shots didn't fall when we needed, if we didn't get the whistle, we needed to take defense with us." – Jones.

 "He left about eight points on the floor; he can finish layups a lot better. But at the end of the day, he was calm under the knife when it got hot and made the right plays." – Jones on David Beatty.

 "He's bigger. He's stronger. He's more talented. I've just got to continue to teach him when and when not to. He's developing. He's learning. I'm on him every possession. He made his free throws: 85 percent from the free-throw line, that's big time." – Jones on Marcus Watson.

Records

A&T: 2-0, 7-9.

Radford: 1-1, 5-9.

Up next

A&T: Hampton, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).

Radford: Longwood, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN+).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert