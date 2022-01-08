A&T wins its second Big South Conference game, edging Radford on the road

A recap of A&T's 73-72 men's basketball victory at Radford on Saturday.
Why the Aggies won
Demetric Horton's jumper with 1:08 to play put A&T ahead by the final margin. Then the Aggies forced a missed three late in the clock and prevented the Highlanders from getting an inside look on a final possession before the horn sounded.
Stars
A&T
Marcus Watson: 18 points, nine rebounds.
Demetric Horton: 13 points (3-for-4 3FG).
David Beatty: 12 points.
Radford
Josiah Jeffers: 18 points.
Dravon Magnum: 17 points (4-for-7 3FG).
Notable
• A&T, which shot 57 percent from the field, went 18-for-21 at the free-throw line; Radford was 18-for-26.
• The Aggies used 11 players, none for less than seven minutes, and 10 of them scored.
• A&T's Will Jones is 14-1 in January as a head coach.
• Next week will be interesting for the Aggies. Hampton, a former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival, will visit Wednesday, then A&T will make its first trip as a Big South member to play at High Point on Saturday.
What they're saying
• "We're 2-0, baby." – A&T coach Will Jones on the team's debut in the Big South Conference, to Aggies broadcaster Spencer Turkin.
• "We had to take defense on the road with us. If the shots didn't fall when we needed, if we didn't get the whistle, we needed to take defense with us." – Jones.
• "He left about eight points on the floor; he can finish layups a lot better. But at the end of the day, he was calm under the knife when it got hot and made the right plays." – Jones on David Beatty.
• "He's bigger. He's stronger. He's more talented. I've just got to continue to teach him when and when not to. He's developing. He's learning. I'm on him every possession. He made his free throws: 85 percent from the free-throw line, that's big time." – Jones on Marcus Watson.