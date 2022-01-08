A&T wins its second Big South Conference game, edging Radford on the road

• A&T's Will Jones is 14-1 in January as a head coach.

• Next week will be interesting for the Aggies. Hampton, a former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival, will visit Wednesday, then A&T will make its first trip as a Big South member to play at High Point on Saturday.

What they're saying

• "We're 2-0, baby." – A&T coach Will Jones on the team's debut in the Big South Conference, to Aggies broadcaster Spencer Turkin.

• "We had to take defense on the road with us. If the shots didn't fall when we needed, if we didn't get the whistle, we needed to take defense with us." – Jones.

• "He left about eight points on the floor; he can finish layups a lot better. But at the end of the day, he was calm under the knife when it got hot and made the right plays." – Jones on David Beatty.