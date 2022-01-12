A&T wins its third straight game in Big South Conference debut season

• High Point, the Aggies' opponent Saturday night in the new Qubein Center, is 6-9 overall and lost its league opener 66-65 at USC Upstate on Wednesday night.

• The physical game between the former MEAC members was physical, resulting in eight technical fouls and the ejections of the Pirates'Najee Garvin and DeAngelo Epps. Garvin went into the game as the Pirates' leading scorer at 16.7 points.

The Aggies led by 25 before Hampton stormed back to cut the deficit to 60-53 with four minutes to play.

What they're saying

“We came out with the right energy. It’s really good to be 3-0 in the Big South. Very long game – definitely rekindling the relationship with Hampton tonight. ... I knew it was going to be a chippy game.” – Will Jones, A&T coach.

"(High Point is) going to be at home in a new arena. ... I expect to go win the game. We will start getting ready tomorrow.” – Jones.

Records

Hampton: 0-2 Big South Conference, 4-9 overall.

A&T: 3-0, 8-9.