A&T wins its third straight game in Big South Conference debut season

A recap of the A&T men's basketball team's 67-58 victory over Hampton on Wednesday night.
Why the Aggies won
A&T crashed the boards hard in the Big South Conference game, outrebounding Hampton 55-43, including 22 offensive boards. The Aggies used a 14-0 run early in the first half to build a lead, and Jeremy Robinson hit back-to-back threes that helped stretch the lead to 25 in the second half. The Aggies hung on for the win behind some good defensive stops in the final four minutes.
Stars
Hampton
Raymond Bethea: 21 points, 10 rebounds.
Marquis Godwin: 10 points, six rebounds.
A&T
Tyler Maye: 14 points, 10 rebounds.
Justin Brooks: 12 points, six rebounds.
Jeremy Robinson: 11 points, four rebounds.
Notable
• A&T has now defeated Presbyterian, Radford and the Pirates in their first three games as a Big South Conference member. A&T was predicted to finish third in the six-team North Division, with Radford fourth and Hampton fifth. Presbyterian was predicted fourth in the six-team South Division.
• High Point, the Aggies' opponent Saturday night in the new Qubein Center, is 6-9 overall and lost its league opener 66-65 at USC Upstate on Wednesday night.
• The physical game between the former MEAC members was physical, resulting in eight technical fouls and the ejections of the Pirates'Najee Garvin and DeAngelo Epps. Garvin went into the game as the Pirates' leading scorer at 16.7 points.
The Aggies led by 25 before Hampton stormed back to cut the deficit to 60-53 with four minutes to play.
What they're saying
“We came out with the right energy. It’s really good to be 3-0 in the Big South. Very long game – definitely rekindling the relationship with Hampton tonight. ... I knew it was going to be a chippy game.” – Will Jones, A&T coach.
"(High Point is) going to be at home in a new arena. ... I expect to go win the game. We will start getting ready tomorrow.” – Jones.
Records
Hampton: 0-2 Big South Conference, 4-9 overall.
A&T: 3-0, 8-9.