A&T wins on Maye's basket; Howard is next

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Tyler Maye made the game-winning reverse layup, the last two of his season-high 21 points, and the N.C. A&T men's basketball team edged East Tennessee State 69-67 on Tuesday night.

Kameron Langley drove to the left of the arc and then passed to Maye, who scored from under the net with 7.2 seconds remaining. Ty Brewer missed for East Tennessee State at the buzzer.

A&T (4-8) will play Howard at 4 p.m. Saturday (TNT) in the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The game is part of a doubleheader, with Hampton playing N.C. Central at 1 p.m., that is a collaboration among Turner Sports, Invesco QQQ and actor Michael B. Jordan to showcase four programs from historically black colleges and universities.

Maye also had five rebounds to go with his 8-for-11 shooting.

"We're a good basketball team," A&T coach Will Jones said, according to NCATAggies.com. "We've been tested on the road. We've played everybody tough. We were missing that inside presence, and Collin Smith gave us a defensive presence, and we got out of here against a tough Southern Conference team with a W."