A&T wins Southern Division title in MEAC in front of Corbett Sports Center fans

• Central shot 7-for-27 (25.9 percent) and A&T was 11-for-31 (35.5 percent) in the first half.

• "It was a tough game. I guess we had a lot of nerves. It was a gut-out, ugly type of game. You've got to win the pretty ones and the ugly ones." – A&T coach Will Jones to broadcaster Spencer Turking during the postgame interview.

• "This was pure grit. We didn't play well offensively. I don't know if the guys, first time with the crowd, wanted to play really well. To be able to win this one, it's a testament to how hard these guys have been working." – Jones.

• "I'm so proud. The first regular-season championship for A&T in over a decade." – Jones.

