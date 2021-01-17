A&T women maintain perfect MEAC record with victory over Norfolk State

A recap of the A&T women's basketball team's 49-32 victory over Norfolk State on Sunday:
Why the Aggies won
A&T held the Spartans to 10 baskets, dominated the backboards with a 53-36 advantage and never trailed in winning the Sunday end of back-to-back matchups. A&T, whose only loss came to UNCG in December, remains undefeated in MEAC games.
Stars
Norfolk State
Mangela Ngandjui: Seven points, 17 rebounds.
A&T
Jasmen Walton: 14 points.
Sean Kelly Darks: 10 points.
Chanin Scott: 12 rebounds.
Records
Norfolk State: 0-2 MEAC, 1-5 overall.
A&T: 4-0, 6-1.
Up next
Norfolk State: N.C. Central, 3 p.m. Saturday.
A&T: At N.C. Central, Jan. 30.