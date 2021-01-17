 Skip to main content
A&T women maintain perfect MEAC record with victory over Norfolk State
A&T women maintain perfect MEAC record with victory over Norfolk State

A recap of the A&T women's basketball team's 49-32 victory over Norfolk State on Sunday:

Why the Aggies won

A&T held the Spartans to 10 baskets, dominated the backboards with a 53-36 advantage and never trailed in winning the Sunday end of back-to-back matchups. A&T, whose only loss came to UNCG in December, remains undefeated in MEAC games.

Stars

Norfolk State

Mangela Ngandjui: Seven points, 17 rebounds.

A&T

Jasmen Walton: 14 points.

Sean Kelly Darks: 10 points.

Chanin Scott: 12 rebounds.

Records

Norfolk State: 0-2 MEAC, 1-5 overall.

A&T: 4-0, 6-1.

Up next

Norfolk State: N.C. Central, 3 p.m. Saturday.

A&T: At N.C. Central, Jan. 30.

