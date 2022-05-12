A&T women win Big South track and field title, but Aggies men come up one point short

HIGH POINT — The N.C. A&T track and field program's one-year visit in the Big South Conference turned out a bit less than anyone could have predicted.

The women's team, rated 13th nationally by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, won the Big South championship at the three-day conference meet that concluded Wednesday night at High Point's Vert Stadium.

But the men's team, rated 14th, finished a surprising second by one point to High Point. A disqualification of Campbell in the final event, the 4x400 relay won by the Aggies, prevented a three-team tie with High Point and gave the Panthers the trophy.

The A&T men's program had swept all of its indoor and outdoor conference titles going back to 2016 and its membership in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Since 2017, the women have similarly missed on only one conference title, 2018 outdoors at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference meet.

Both A&T teams, coached by Duane Ross and headed with the athletics department to the Colonial Athletic Association beginning with 2022-23, are expected to perform well again at the NCAA outdoor championships. The men finished third in 2021, and the women placed fourth.

The NCAA East Preliminary meet will be May 25-28 at Bloomington, Ind. The national championships are June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Besides the relay, A&T senior Rasheem Brown fell during the 100-meter hurdles. Brown went into the race with the nation's eighth-best time, and though he finished he was penalized for not staying in his assigned lane.

In addition, the Aggies claimed only one podium spot in the 200, won by Javonte Harding (20.16 seconds). Harding also won the 100 (10.14, wind-aided).

Randolph Ross, the coach's son and the defending 400 champion outdoors, won that race in a nation-leading 44.61. Ross, named as the meet's outstanding performer, also was part of the winning 4x100 team with Harding, Daniel Stokes and Tavarius Wright.

Campbell went into the meet rated 57th nationally, and High Point was No. 62.

"I'm proud of the men who, when called upon, do what they're supposed to do," Duane Ross told NCATAggies.com. "We knew it would be close, but my hurdler falling, the 200 and we had absolutely no presence in distance events. We have to correct that.

"We train through the conference meet. Our goals are regionals and NCAAs. We were training on Sunday for regionals before we came out here. It's the long game for us. It's not to say the Big South championship is not important, but it's not as high up on my priority list as NCAAs."

The women's team got victories in the 100 (11.13 seconds) and 200 (22.75) from freshman Grace Nwokocha, from Harcourt, Nigeria, and she was part of the winning 4x100 relay team (43.19 seconds). Nwokocha earned freshman of the year, helping the Aggies accumulate 206 points to High Point's 187.

"As young as she is, and to be running the way she is running is truly special," Duane Ross said of Nwokocha. "We just got her here in January, so she really hasn't been indoctrinated into what we do yet. She is still learning and going through a lot of trial and error as we get ready for regionals and nationals."