A&T women's basketball team gets its seed and opponent for NCAA Tournament – and it's a familiar one

The A&T women’s basketball team, winner of an MEAC Tournament championship on a dramatic three-point basket with three seconds remaining by Deja Winters, has its NCAA Tournament assignment, and it’s a nearby powerhouse: ACC champion and No. 3-ranked N.C. State.
About the Aggies
Seed
No. 16, Mercado Region
Record
14-2
Coach
Tarrell Robinson
Opponent
N.C. State
When
4 p.m. Sunday (ESPN)
Players to watch
Deja Winters: 14.9 points (52-for-144 3FG).
Chanin Scott: 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists.
Sean Kelly Darks: 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds.
Jayla Jones-Pack: 8.2 points, 7.0 rebounds.
Noting the Aggies
This is A&T’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. The Aggies lost in the first round of the previous four: 1994, Tennessee; 2009, Florida State; 2016, Notre Dame; and 2018, South Carolina.
A&T’s only losses came to UNCG, 49-46, on Dec. 14 in its season opener and at Norfolk State, 65-54, on Feb. 21.
The Aggies beat N.C. Central twice to end the regular season and defeated Morgan State and Howard to win the MEAC Tournament, entering the NCAA on a four-game winning streak.
Jones-Pack, at 6 feet 3, will be A&T’s tallest weapon against State’s Elissa Cunane, who is 6-5. Guards Scott and Jada Smith, a reserve, are 6 feet.
The tournament will be held in San Antonio and the surrounding area. Six rounds featuring 63 games will be played using five venues and six courts in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, with the Alamodome hosting two of those courts. All play from the second round until the end will be in San Antonio.
About the Wolfpack
Seed
No. 1, Mercado Region
Record
20-2
Coach
Wes Moore
Players to watch
Elissa Cunane: 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds.
Jakia Brown-Turner: 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds.
Kayla Jones: 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds.
Jada Boyd: 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds.
Noting the Wolfpack
State won the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, defeating Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Louisville. The Cardinals are now ranked No. 8 nationally.
The Wolfpack beat two No. 1-ranked teams this season, both on the road: South Carolina and Louisville. State’s only two losses were at Virginia Tech, 83-71 in overtime, on Jan. 28 and at North Carolina, 76-69, on Feb. 7.
Summerfield’s Cunane, a Northern Guilford High School graduate, earned first-team All-ACC and MVP in the ACC Tournament.
State is a No. 1 seed for the first time in 26 NCAA appearances.
The winner will play the No. 8 South Florida-No. 9 Washington State winner in the second round Tuesday.
Texas A&M (23-2) is the No. 2 seed in the region, with Arizona (16-5) No. 3 and Indiana (18-5) No. 4.
Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina received the other No. 1 seeds.
