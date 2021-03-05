A&T's Kameron Langley makes second-team All-MEAC; two Aggies women make first team

The A&T men's basketball team lost only once on its way to clinching the MEAC's four-team Southern Division, but the Aggies received scant recognition in all-league honors announced Friday.
The Aggies' Kameron Langley, a senior and a Southwest Guilford graduate, earned second-team All-MEAC and made the five-player defensive team. Langley averaged 10.6 points and led the MEAC with 6.7 assists and 2.7 steals in 19 games. Langley had been projected in the preseason as the player of the year after having averaged 9.4 points and 8.0 assists last season.
Meanwhile, two Aggies women's basketball players made first-team All-MEAC: guard Chanin Scott and forward Deja Winters.
Langley is the only representiave of the Aggies men's program to be recognized in the athletics department's final year as a MEAC member before moving to the Big South Conference. Twelve of A&T's players average at least 10 minutes per game, and Langley is A&T's only double-figures scorer.
A&T, which went 7-1 in the MEAC and is 11-10 overall under Coach Will Jones, will begin play in the league tournament at Norfolk, Va., with a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. March 12. The Aggies would need two wins to claim the championship and the MEAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Anthony Tarke of Coppin State, which tied with Norfolk State at 8-4 in the MEAC's Northern Division, is the league and defensive player of the year.
Florida A&M's Robert McCullum is the coach of the year. His team was picked to finished third behind N.C. Central, the division favorite, and A&T. The Rattlers finished second in the division but lost three of four games against Jones' Aggies.
Morgan State, which was 11-6 but finished third in the Northern Division, had a first-team selection and two second-team picks. Central and Florida A&M, both of which finished below the Aggies in the Southern Division, also had first-team All-MEAC players.
In addition to the A&T women's team's first-team selections, guards Sean Kelly Darks and Jasmen Walton made third team, and forward-center Jayla Jones-Pack made all-defensive.
The A&T women, who went 9-1 to dominate the Southern Division and are 12-2 overall, will open MEAC Tournament play at 2:30 p.m. March 12 in Norfolk against the N.C. Central-Morgan State winner. Like the men's team, they would need two wins to earn the MEAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
