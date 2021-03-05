A&T's Kameron Langley makes second-team All-MEAC; two Aggies women make first team

Florida A&M's Robert McCullum is the coach of the year. His team was picked to finished third behind N.C. Central, the division favorite, and A&T. The Rattlers finished second in the division but lost three of four games against Jones' Aggies.

Morgan State, which was 11-6 but finished third in the Northern Division, had a first-team selection and two second-team picks. Central and Florida A&M, both of which finished below the Aggies in the Southern Division, also had first-team All-MEAC players.

In addition to the A&T women's team's first-team selections, guards Sean Kelly Darks and Jasmen Walton made third team, and forward-center Jayla Jones-Pack made all-defensive.

The A&T women, who went 9-1 to dominate the Southern Division and are 12-2 overall, will open MEAC Tournament play at 2:30 p.m. March 12 in Norfolk against the N.C. Central-Morgan State winner. Like the men's team, they would need two wins to earn the MEAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

