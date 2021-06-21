A&T's Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart bask in berths on U.S. Olympic track and field team

They'd just finished a grueling 12-day stretch that, for each, featured seven 400-meter races and, for one of them, two 100-meter legs in another relay, all three time zones away from home.
They'd raced in preliminaries and won national college championships. Then on this final night, they'd just made the U.S. Olympic track and field team. They'd even gone through the drug-testing protocol.
So after all of that, after the preparation and the intense competition and the exhilaration that comes from an athletic achievement of a lifetime, what awaited A&T's Randolph Ross Jr. and Trevor Stewart when they finally returned to their hotel rooms Sunday night?
"They gave me homework," Ross said.
Forms, photos and passport information waited to be filled out or collected because the two Aggies athletes are bound for the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 21-Aug. 8.
Ross, who won the NCAA championship at 400 meters and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team on June 11, grabbed the third of three U.S. team berths for the same distance Sunday night at the Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Stewart, a 4x400 championship teammate, finished fourth Sunday night but, by virtue of a top-six finish, will go to Japan as a member of the relay team pool.
Their two 4x400 teammates are also bound for the Olympics, although competing for other nations. Akeem Sirleaf will represent Liberia, and Daniel Stokes will sprint for Mexico.
Meanwhile, A&T sophomore sprinter Cambrea Sturgis, who swept the NCAA championships at 100 and 200 meters on June 12, and Aggies alums Rodney Rowe and Christopher Belcher will attempt to join them in 200-meter competition in Eugene this week.
Ross, who grew up in Raleigh, attended Garner Magnet High School and is in his second year at A&T, and Stewart, a senior from Lorton, Va., are A&T's first Olympians since Troy Douglas and Ruth Morris participated in the 1992 Games in Barcelona.
"What these guys did to be able to come a week off NCAAs and make the team, that is just outstanding," said Duane Ross, the A&T coach and father of "Junior," as Randolph Ross is called, who made the Olympic team in 2004 as a hurdler.
Ross Jr. said he managed about six hours' sleep on Sunday night. That's not enough for an elite athlete, of course, but Stewart fared far worse after getting back to his room and turning on his phone.
"I had a good amount of messages," Stewart said. "Then I had about 13 calls. And I didn't sleep that well. I got about two to three hours, then I just was up for the rest of the night, just trying to figure out why I can't sleep.
"And then I got two more calls this morning at like 6 o'clock our time."
Rest and recovery are coming for both Aggies. They'll need it before returning to workouts and preparing to travel not only across the world but to deal with COVID protocols in advance of the track and field competition beginning in Tokyo on July 30.
"They have the entire next week just to spend with family," Ross, the coach, said. "I've told them, just go home. Go hug on mom, hug on dad, family, eat some good food. Just get away from track for about a week. Let your body just decompress. Let your mind decompress. Recovery is extremely important within our program."
Then the athletes will get back to business under the direction of the NCAA men's coach of the year, who led the A&T men's team to a third-place finish and the women's team fourth place at the NCAA championships at Hayward Field.
"Take it all in, because when we get back on the track, there's no talking about this weekend here," the coach said. "Everything's moving forward. So they'd better take this week, to really enjoy it, talk about it all they want, take pictures with family, because next Monday is back to the grind."
Speaking of the grind, Randolph Ross Jr. had one other task to deal with in the aftermath of his biggest night in the sport. Amid the congratulatory messages from friends and family was one about homework – literally, homework – a reminder that a college student's life isn't all fun and Olympic Games.
"There was a post on my Blackboard saying I have my final exams due (Monday," he said. "So when we get done with this COVID testing, I'm starting on those."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
