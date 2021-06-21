A&T's Randolph Ross and Trevor Stewart bask in berths on U.S. Olympic track and field team

"And then I got two more calls this morning at like 6 o'clock our time."

Rest and recovery are coming for both Aggies. They'll need it before returning to workouts and preparing to travel not only across the world but to deal with COVID protocols in advance of the track and field competition beginning in Tokyo on July 30.

"They have the entire next week just to spend with family," Ross, the coach, said. "I've told them, just go home. Go hug on mom, hug on dad, family, eat some good food. Just get away from track for about a week. Let your body just decompress. Let your mind decompress. Recovery is extremely important within our program."

Then the athletes will get back to business under the direction of the NCAA men's coach of the year, who led the A&T men's team to a third-place finish and the women's team fourth place at the NCAA championships at Hayward Field.

"Take it all in, because when we get back on the track, there's no talking about this weekend here," the coach said. "Everything's moving forward. So they'd better take this week, to really enjoy it, talk about it all they want, take pictures with family, because next Monday is back to the grind."