A&T's Will Jones on his Aggies: 'They didn't get a chance to go out there and play'

Jones said his players are quarantining through the weekend. Meanwhile, he's campaigning, hoping that the NIT will extend one of its 16 bids Sunday night to his Aggies. Otherwise, after his team went 17-15 one season ago and the MEAC Tournament was shut down before the semifinal round, this would be a second consecutive season of an ending more empty than simply a loss.

But if this is indeed the end, then despite all of the tests and the protocols and the isolation some players have felt during the season, Jones says, it will have still been worth it.

"We've asked them to do more than any other time in history just to play play sports," he said of his players. "The kids want to play. ... Our guys at A&T have done everything that we have asked them to do as a university to give us an opportunity to go out and play and be safe and keep everybody personnel-wise safe. ... We had a fire in our belly from last year of how our season ended. And they wanted to go back and try to figure out if we were going to get that thing done.

"We were right on that path, and to come to a halt the way it did, it's just unbelievable," Jones said. "When you lose, you can turn the page. But when you don't play, it's kind of tough to even turn that page. I haven't turned the page yet."

