A&T's Will Jones on his Aggies: 'They didn't get a chance to go out there and play'

Watching the MEAC Tournament play out on TV, seeing the league's automatic bid awarded to anyone other than his team, which lost only one league game all season, was not easy for N.C. A&T men's basketball coach Will Jones.
"It's just tough to know that none of the players tested positive and they didn't get a chance to go out there and play," Jones said during the game Saturday.
But Jones hopes his team's season isn't actually over, that perhaps the National Invitation Tournament will take notice Sunday night.
A&T earned a No. 1 seed in the MEAC Tournament after winning the Southern Division, going 7-1 in MEAC games and compiling an 11-10 record overall. After positive COVID-19 tests for players caused an early setback when practice began in October, the Aggies began their season on time, on Nov. 25, and didn't experience a single positive test through the season.
That is, until Thursday, until they had reached Norfolk, Va., to prepare to play in the MEAC semifinals Friday night. An assistant coach — not one of Jones' players — tested positive, and a retest showed a second positive result.
The MEAC announced, with scant explanation beyond the positive test and without taking further questions, that A&T was out of its final league tournament before the athletics program moves to the Big South Conference this summer. Jones said the coach has been tested three times since the team returned to Greensboro, all negatives.
"There have been cases across the country during the season — there's certain ways to figure this thing out where teams can play," Jones said. "They have to put everybody first, and I get that. The safety piece of anybody contracting the viruses has got to be at the forefront of the conversation."
Jones has watched as Virginia, Duke and Kansas have all been sidelined at their conference tournaments. Virginia and Kansas, though, will receive at-large NCAA bids during Sunday's tournament selection show. And officials at Duke (13-11) now says the Blue Devils are able to meet NCAA protocols if a bid is extended.
But A&T and MEAC teams don't enjoy the luxury of an at-large bid the way teams in high-profile leagues do when they crash out of conference tournaments. All of it has left Jones frustrated at what played out in Norfolk, where Norfolk State cut the nets and gets the MEAC's automatic bid.
"For our players whose dreams and aspirations are to get to the NCAA Tournament, having that conversation with our guys was a real tough one," Jones said. "And as a coach, you start looking back and saying, 'What else could we have done?'
"They could have tested our guys, isolated the positive, to see if we got more positives or just to see if all of the guys and the rest of the personnel were safe and cleared to play. ...
"Maybe those conversations were held in the board room, but I didn't hear those conversations relayed to me."
Jones said his players are quarantining through the weekend. Meanwhile, he's campaigning, hoping that the NIT will extend one of its 16 bids Sunday night to his Aggies. Otherwise, after his team went 17-15 one season ago and the MEAC Tournament was shut down before the semifinal round, this would be a second consecutive season of an ending more empty than simply a loss.
But if this is indeed the end, then despite all of the tests and the protocols and the isolation some players have felt during the season, Jones says, it will have still been worth it.
"We've asked them to do more than any other time in history just to play play sports," he said of his players. "The kids want to play. ... Our guys at A&T have done everything that we have asked them to do as a university to give us an opportunity to go out and play and be safe and keep everybody personnel-wise safe. ... We had a fire in our belly from last year of how our season ended. And they wanted to go back and try to figure out if we were going to get that thing done.
"We were right on that path, and to come to a halt the way it did, it's just unbelievable," Jones said. "When you lose, you can turn the page. But when you don't play, it's kind of tough to even turn that page. I haven't turned the page yet."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
