A win for all time: Carolina over Duke at the Final Four

The rivalry game to end all rivalry games ended a career.

For the second Saturday night in four weeks, North Carolina got the best of rival Duke, this time defeating the Blue Devils 81-77 in a game that lived up to every expectation at the Final Four at New Orleans. Duke's loss brought down the curtain on the 47-year head coaching career of all-time wins leader Mike Krzyzewski.

Instead of Krzyzewski seeking a 1,204th victory and sixth national title Monday night against Kansas, it will be the Tar Heels trying to give rookie head coach Hubert Davis a sixth victory in the tournament and a championship in his first season after succeeding Roy Williams one year ago.

The Tar Heels, playing with supreme confidence since beating Duke in Krzyzewski's last game and retirement party at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5, used a 13-0 run early in the second half, after falling seven behind, and got a huge game from Caleb Love, who scored 28 points and made a crucial three-point shot with 28 seconds remaining to give Carolina a 78-74 lead.

"I felt like over the last two or three years North Carolina wasn't relevant," said Davis, an assistant on Williams' staff. "North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on players like Caleb and RJ (Davis, 18 points). I'm just so happy for our program, our university. It's a beautiful day for Carolina basketball."

The Tar Heels claim bragging rights, at least until the teams meet again next season but quite possibly for a lifetime, after the first NCAA Tournament meeting of the rivals that are separated by eight miles but by such narrow margins as two of the most elite programs in college basketball history.

"It's an emotional win, and it's an emotional loss," Krzyzewski said. "That's the way a game like this should be."

The Tar Heels, after losing at home to last-place Pitt by nine in mid-February, had been considered a tournament bubble team at best, having absorbed losses by 17 to Tennessee, 29 to Kentucky, 28 at Miami, 22 at Wake Forest and by 20 at home against Duke.

But Davis stamped his mark on the program late in the season, using a near-iron-man starting five, embracing more attempts from three-point range than predecessor Roy Williams would've preferred and riding the double-double machine of post player Armando Bacot to an upset of top seed Baylor in the second round on the way to four straight wins and the program's 21st Final Four berth, most in history.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.