The Atlantic Coast Conference is racking up team championships this year and has it sights set on a few more.

Notre Dame men’s lacrosse claimed the ACC’s league-record ninth NCAA team championship of the academic year when it defeated Duke in Monday’s national title game in Philadelphia. The ACC now has won 16 team national championships in the last two academic years, also a conference record.

Here is the list:

Women’s Cross Country – NC State

Field Hockey – North Carolina

Men’s Soccer – Syracuse

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Virginia

Fencing – Notre Dame

Women’s Tennis – North Carolina

Men’s Tennis – Virginia

Women’s Golf – Wake Forest

Men’s Lacrosse – Notre Dame

Still ahead are the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, which opened on Tuesday with four ACC teams – North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Virginia – among the final eight at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The finals are to be completed on Wednesday.

Florida State softball opens play in the Women’s College World Series against Oklahoma State on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. The Seminoles are making their 12th appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The past two times the Seminoles have been in Oklahoma City, they have reached the Championship Series as they won the title in 2018 and were the national runner-up in 2021.

The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships are scheduled for June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. Five ACC men’s and women’s teams are listed among the nation’s top 25 of the latest USTFCCA rankings. Nineteen ACC student-athletes will enter the competition with times or marks that rank among the top five in their respective events, including Katelyn Tuohy of NC State, who set the NCAA record in the women’s 5,000 meters during the regular season (15:03.12). Tuohy also leads the nation in the women’s 1500 meters.

Eight ACC baseball teams will be among the 64-team field as the NCAA Division I Championship gets underway Friday, including No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest. ACC champion Clemson is the No. 4 national seed, while Virginia is seeded No. 7 and Miami is No. 9. The ACC seeks to advance at least one team to the College World Series in Omaha for the 17th consecutive year.

This is the fifth academic year in which there have been multiple all-ACC NCAA championship games.