ACC to consider headquarters locations outside of Greensboro

The ACC hasn't announced plans to move its conference headquarters, but the league is now looking elsewhere.

The league's board of directors is asking consulting group Newmark to begin evaluating other interested cities. The criteria will include:

• A location in the Eastern time zone

• Population size with positive growth trends

• Growth and diversity of population

• Access to a large hub airport with effective accessibility to and from all ACC schools

• Anticipated benefit to the overall ACC brand and potential synergies to existing and prospective partners

• Financial considerations related to operational expenses

Newmark will present its findings from the second phase to the board of directors, but no timetable was included.

The league, formed in 1953 at the Sedgefield Inn in Greensboro, initiated a process in which Newmark evaluated Greensboro, including having discussions with more than 100 people from the city, the conference office and the ACC.