THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 915 PM EDT. * AT 618 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY VERY RAIN OVER GREENSBORO. RAINFALL TOTALS HAVE ALREADY EXCEEDED 1 INCH. AN ADDITION 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE BEFORE THESE STORMS WEAKEN. THESE RAINS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STEAM FLOODING IN THE CITY OF GREENSBORO. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN, CLIMAX, FOREST OAKS AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FLOOD PRONE AREAS, ASHLEY CREEK FROM HOLDEN ROAD TO MERRITT DRIVE, SOUTH BUFFALO AND RYAN CREEKS IN SOUTH GREENSBORO, NORTH BUFFALO CREEK AROUND LATHAM PARK AND NORTH BUFFALO CREEK IN CENTRAL GREENSBORO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&