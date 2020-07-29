A new ACC scheduling model for football season includes Notre Dame as a member and gives teams a 10-game conference schedule, plus one non-conference game to be determined.
Games will begin the week of Sept. 7-12, and teams will have 13 weeks to play 11 games.
Divisions won’t be used, with the top two teams in winning percentage playing the ACC championship game on Dec. 12 or 19 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
Notre Dame, a long-time independent in football, will have a chance to play for an ACC championship, while all TV revenue, including money from Notre Dame's deal with NBC, will be divided among the 15 ACC members.
“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “The board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition.”
As far as other Power 5 conferences go, the ACC appears to be operating in the middle. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced earlier this month that their schools would not play nonconference football games. The Big 12 is proceeding as scheduled and even released its schedule Wednesday for a media day next week. The SEC is reportedly in a similar situation with the ACC in nearing a decision on its schedule in the coming days or weeks.
“Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner,” Swofford continued in the release. “We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”
As early as last week, reports surfaced that Wednesday’s meeting of ACC presidents would bring a vote from the league’s presidents and chancellors
“As we look ahead to the fall, the safety of our students, staff and overall campus community continues to be our top priority,” said Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud, who is the chair of the ACC board of directors. “Today’s announcement outlines a specific path for ACC fall sports to return to intercollegiate athletic competition using comprehensive protocols put forward by our ACC Medical Advisory Group.
“As a league, we understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information evolves in conjunction with local and state health guidelines.”
The plus-one format would allow ACC and SEC teams to preserve in-state rivalry games, of which there are four such traditional matchups: Clemson-South Carolina, Georgia Tech-Georgia, Louisville-Kentucky and Florida State-Florida.
The ACC’s announcement includes the caveat that all nonconference games “must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all nonconference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.”
The ACC’s weekly schedule and television selections will be released at a later date, the news release says.
Additionally, the league’s release states that fall Olympic sports competition can begin Sept. 10. Team sports will play an ACC schedule that meets the NCAA’s minimum amount of games – six for men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey; 10 for volleyball.
