ACC announces football kickoff times for games Oct. 9-10
ACC announces football kickoff times for games Oct. 9-10

The ACC has announced kickoff times for football games on the weekend of Oct. 9-10.

The schedule for games for the next two weekends:

Friday, Oct. 2

Campbell at Wake Forest, 7 (ACC)

Saturday, Oct. 3

N.C. State at Pitt, noon (ACC)

North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 (WXLV)

Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 (ACC)

Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 (Fox Sports South)

Virginia at Clemson, 8 (ACC)

Friday, Oct. 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 (ESPN; previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, noon (WXLV)

N.C. State at Virginia, noon (ACC)

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)

Pitt at Boston College, 4 (ACC)

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 (WXLV)

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 (WXII; previously announced)

