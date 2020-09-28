ACC announces football kickoff times for games Oct. 9-10

The ACC has announced kickoff times for football games on the weekend of Oct. 9-10.
The schedule for games for the next two weekends:
Friday, Oct. 2
Campbell at Wake Forest, 7 (ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 3
N.C. State at Pitt, noon (ACC)
North Carolina at Boston College, 3:30 (WXLV)
Virginia Tech at Duke, 4 (ACC)
Jacksonville State at Florida State, 4 (Fox Sports South)
Virginia at Clemson, 8 (ACC)
Friday, Oct. 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 (ESPN; previously announced)
Saturday, Oct. 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, noon (WXLV)
N.C. State at Virginia, noon (ACC)
Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 (Fox Sports South)
Pitt at Boston College, 4 (ACC)
Miami at Clemson, 7:30 (WXLV)
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 (WXII; previously announced)
