ACC announces football kickoff times for games on Oct. 31

The ACC has announced kickoff times for football games on Oct. 31.
The schedule for the next two weeks:
Saturday, Oct. 24
Noon: N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)
Noon: Syracuse at Clemson (ACC)
Noon: Florida State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Pitt (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC)
8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 31
Noon: Wake Forest at Syracuse (ACC)
Noon: Boston College at Clemson (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (WXLV)
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Duke (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC)
