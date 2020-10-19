 Skip to main content
ACC announces football kickoff times for games on Oct. 31
acc logo blue 091619

The ACC has announced kickoff times for football games on Oct. 31.

The schedule for the next two weeks:

Saturday, Oct. 24

Noon: N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)

Noon: Syracuse at Clemson (ACC)

Noon: Florida State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Pitt (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ACC)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Noon: Wake Forest at Syracuse (ACC)

Noon: Boston College at Clemson (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (WXLV)

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Duke (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC)

