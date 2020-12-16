ACC football bowl season scorecard: Here's who will be in, who won't and what they're saying

Louisville (3-7, 4-7): Louisville would not have qualified in another season, either, but doesn't appear to be in contention in this season. "(Athletics director) Vince (Tyra) has been in communication with the ACC this week, and we aren't in line for a bowl," Coach Scott Satterfield said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We are moving forward for next season."

Duke (1-9, 2-9): Coach David Cutcliffe spoke in season-ending terms after the team's loss to Florida State on Saturday, and Blue Devils players have left Durham with the fall semester over. Duke defeated Syracuse and FCS member Charlotte during 2020.

Syracuse (1-9, 1-10): The Orange players have gone home with the semester over, according to Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. The Orange's only win came against Georgia Tech on Sept. 26. Six of the eight consecutive losses to end the season were by 14 points or more.

Florida State (2-6, 3-6): The Seminoles will end the regular season at Wake Forest on Saturday, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell didn't rule out a postseason game when asked this week. “Our focus right now is on this week," he said. "We’re trying to take everything one day at a time, this football team and our continued growth."

