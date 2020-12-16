ACC football bowl season scorecard: Here's who will be in, who won't and what they're saying

Bowl projections involving ACC teams are taking a beating this week as more teams continue to opt out of consideration for postseason games.
The selections for the College Football Playoff and bowl games will be announced officially Sunday. Thirty bowl games, outside of the Rose and Sugar in the playoff semifinals, remain in place after cancellations related to the pandemic.
The NCAA has waived its minimum requirements, meaning all teams are eligible.
Here's how the ACC teams stand:
They're going bowling
North Carolina (7-3, 8-3): The Tar Heels could get to the Orange Bowl, if No. 3 Clemson can beat No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC championship game Saturday. That result should mean that the Tigers and Irish both go to the College Football Playoff and Carolina, despite its three losses, plays in a major bowl game for the first time in 71 years. Carolina would fill the ACC's slot as the highest-ranked team, at No. 15, among those not chosen for the playoff.
N.C. State (7-3, 8-3): The Wolfpack, which has returned to practice in Raleigh after a week off, is ranked No. 22 in the playoff list, No. 23 by coaches and No. 24 by the Associated Press. "Typically when you're sitting there with eight wins, you're gonna play somebody that's pretty good," Coach Dave Doeren said on "The Adam Gold Show" in Raleigh this week. "So I don't know who it will be or what conference they're from, but the matchup's usually very competitive. Whoever it is, we'll look forward to that opportunity."
Wake Forest (3-4, 4-4): The Demon Deacons are destined to make a fifth straight bowl trip, extending the program record under Coach Dave Clawson. “I’ve been a part of four straight bowl games since I got here in 2016, and I know how important that is to keep going to bowl games,” Wake Forest's Brandon Chapman told the Winston-Salem Journal's John Dell. “We’ve gotten this far in a season like this, so why not finish strong as bowl champions?”
Clemson (8-1, 9-1): See North Carolina. The Tigers need to avenge their two-overtime, 47-40 loss to Notre Dame to be assured of a berth in the playoff. If they can't, they're an Orange Bowl contender, and Carolina would drop in the pecking order.
Notre Dame (9-0, 10-0): See Clemson. The Irish figure to have secured a spot among the four playoff teams, even if they lose to Clemson.
They're going home
Boston College (5-5, 6-5): Athletics director Pat Kraft said the team, which had just one positive COVID-19 test since June, made the decision. In a statement last week, he said: "Our student-athletes have sacrificed so much since June to even make this season possible for BC and our fans and now it is time for them to focus on finishing up the semester strong and going home to spend time with their families and loved ones."
Pittsburgh (5-5, 6-5): An athletics department statement said the players made the decision, with the university's support, to skip a bowl game. “Our football student-athletes’ sacrifice and commitment have been extraordinary,” athletics director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “We are thankful and proud of how they handled the past six months and want them to have a well-deserved restful holiday season with their families and loved ones.”
Virginia Tech (5-5, 5-6): The Hokies' streak of 27 consecutive bowl games will end. "Our players have decided not to play, and I'm going to support them 100 percent," Coach Justin Fuente said, later adding, "I think they've sacrificed enough."
Virginia (4-5, 5-5): The Virginia players made the call, Coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I told our team I valued their feedback and wanted this to be their decision,” said Mendenhall, who met with captains and unit leaders, according to the Roanoke (Va.) Times. “Just as we met at the beginning of the year to make the choice to play, this was their choice to end the season at this time. I think it is appropriate for this team.”
Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-7): The Yellow Jackets would not have qualified in any other season. Playing in a bowl game would not be in the best interest of health and safety, team spokesman Mike Flynn told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week.
Louisville (3-7, 4-7): Louisville would not have qualified in another season, either, but doesn't appear to be in contention in this season. "(Athletics director) Vince (Tyra) has been in communication with the ACC this week, and we aren't in line for a bowl," Coach Scott Satterfield said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We are moving forward for next season."
Duke (1-9, 2-9): Coach David Cutcliffe spoke in season-ending terms after the team's loss to Florida State on Saturday, and Blue Devils players have left Durham with the fall semester over. Duke defeated Syracuse and FCS member Charlotte during 2020.
Syracuse (1-9, 1-10): The Orange players have gone home with the semester over, according to Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. The Orange's only win came against Georgia Tech on Sept. 26. Six of the eight consecutive losses to end the season were by 14 points or more.
'Hey, call us'
Florida State (2-6, 3-6): The Seminoles will end the regular season at Wake Forest on Saturday, but Florida State coach Mike Norvell didn't rule out a postseason game when asked this week. “Our focus right now is on this week," he said. "We’re trying to take everything one day at a time, this football team and our continued growth."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!