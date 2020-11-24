ACC moving men's basketball tournament in March to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum will be the new host site for the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament, replacing Capital One Arena in Washington.

An ACC statement said the relocation was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but did not offer further explanation.

The dates are March 9-13, 2021. Washington will be awarded the 2024 ACC Tournament.

“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to Washington and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”

The ACC previously announced the 2022 event would be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro.

Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2021. The 2020 tournament in Greensboro was stopped as the COVID-19 pandemic caused sports to be shut down in March.