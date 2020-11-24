ACC moving men's basketball tournament in March to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum will be the new host site for the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament, replacing Capital One Arena in Washington.
An ACC statement said the relocation was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but did not offer further explanation.
The dates are March 9-13, 2021. Washington will be awarded the 2024 ACC Tournament.
“The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament has enjoyed terrific experiences and hospitality at Capital One Arena,” ACC commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to Washington and appreciate Greensboro for welcoming and accommodating us during these unique and challenging times.”
The ACC previously announced the 2022 event would be at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the 2023 event will return to Greensboro.
Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC Tournament more than any other venue and will welcome the event for the 28th time in 2021. The 2020 tournament in Greensboro was stopped as the COVID-19 pandemic caused sports to be shut down in March.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to assist the ACC in these unprecedented times by hosting their relocated 2021 Men’s Basketball Tournament," Coliseum managing director Matt Brown said in a statement. "We would like to thank Mayor Nancy Vaughan, the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Koury Corporation for their support in helping to bring this prestigious event to the City of Greensboro for the 28th time in our historic partnership with the ACC. The 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will join the 2021 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, 2021 ACC Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships and 2021 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships to create a dynamic spring calendar of elite sporting events coming to ‘Tournament Town’ next spring.”
Also in a statement, Henri Fourrier, president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau added: “While it’s unknown at this time what the total economic impact of the 2021 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament may be, the Greensboro community will benefit tremendously from the national television exposure from this highly watched event. The Tournament will provide a welcome boost to our local hospitality industry and further strengthen our longtime relationship with the ACC.”
The 2021 ACC women's tournament will be in the Coliseum March 3-7.
