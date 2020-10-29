ACC sets Dec. 19 for football championship game at Charlotte

GREENSBORO – The ACC's football championship game will be played Dec. 19 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

The game, to be televised by ABC or ESPN, will feature the league’s top two teams based upon highest winning percentage in conference games.

It's not clear how many spectators will be permitted to attend. Stadiums that seat more than 10,000 fans are currently allowed 7 percent of capacity in Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening orders.

Notre Dame, a league member in all sports except football, is part of the league's football championship chase in 2020. Teams are playing 10 conference games and one non-conference game during a 13-week regular season.

Forty-eight of the 52 scheduled games have been played. Three conference games have been rescheduled, and one non-conference opponent has been replaced.

In 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement to keep the championship game in Charlotte through 2030.