ACC sets football kickoff times for games on Oct. 24
The ACC has announced the kickoff times for football games being played on Oct. 24.

The schedule for the next two weekends:

Saturday, Oct. 17

Noon: Clemson at Georgia Tech (WXLV)

Noon: Pitt at Miami (ACC)

Noon: Liberty at Syracuse (Fox Sports Carolinas)

2:30 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: Duke at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Virginia at Wake Forest (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State (WXLV)

8 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC)

Saturday, Oct. 24

Noon: Syracuse at Clemson (ESPN or ACC)

Noon: N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN or ACC)

Noon: Florida State at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Pitt (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Boston College (ACC)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ACC)

