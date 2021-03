ACC Tournament pairings are set for games at Greensboro Coliseum

The pairings for the 2021 men's basketball ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum:

ACC Tournament

At Greensboro Coliseum

First round

Tuesday's games

No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Miami, 2 (ACC)

No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College, 4:30 (ACC)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 (ACC)

Second round

Wednesday's games

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 N.C. State, noon (ACC)

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh-No. 13 Miami winner, 2:30 (ACC)

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Duke-No. 15 Boston College winner, 6:30 (ACC)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Notre Dame-No. 14 Wake Forest winner, 9 (ACC)

Quarterfinals

Thursday's games