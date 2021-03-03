ACC Tournament tickets for men's basketball on sale Thursday

GREENSBORO – All-session ticket books for the ACC men's basketball tournament, scheduled for March 9-13 at the Greensboro Coliseum, will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The digital tickets will be for seats in the upper level. Neither the ACC nor the Coliseum disclosed how many tickets are available.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has instituted the Patron Health Initiative, a program dedicated to the safety of patrons, staff and performers stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the ACC office. Face coverings are mandatory for every person age 5 and older and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in their seats.