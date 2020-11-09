ACC women's soccer tournament opens Tuesday; Greensboro native Robbie Church earns 250th Duke win

DURHAM – Not only will the Duke women's soccer team take a No. 6 national ranking into the ACC tournament beginning Tuesday, their coach will bring along another milestone, too.

Robbie Church, a Greensboro native, recorded his 250th win at Duke when the Blue Devils beat Miami on Nov. 1.

"Robbie is a prominent leader in the world of college soccer and has changed the game for all the players that he has coached," senior midfielder Lily Nabet told GoDuke.com. "Being able to accomplish 250 wins is incredible and even more amazing to be a part of."

Duke hired Church in July 2001, and he is in his 20th season as the program's head coach. He earned a national coach of the year honor in 2011, and his staff did likewise in 2017. Church has led the Blue Devils to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Church has coached men's and women's teams during a 35-year career to a record of 433-243-71.

The tournament will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, with quarterfinals Tuesday and semifinals Friday and those games on ACC Network. The final at noon Sunday will be on ESPNU.

The quarterfinal pairings for Tuesday with tournament seeds:

• No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 8 Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m.