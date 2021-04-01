Analysis: UNCG's Wes Miller checks a lot of boxes for Tar Heels

“I always wanted to coach, and so I had this incredible experience playing for a Hall of Fame coach. … What makes him different, to me, is that I didn’t just learn because I was there but because he embraced that I wanted to coach while I was playing,” Miller added. “And he’s embraced that ever since I got done playing.”

Miller, for his part, has embraced the Carolina Way as taught by Williams. That’s one thing that could make a coaching transition to Miller relatively smooth.

Miller’s UNCG program values defense first and his teams share the ball, run and pressure opponents. That sounds a lot like the Tar Heels under Williams, doesn’t it? Miller also has shown an ability to adapt the Spartans’ playing style to his personnel and a willingness to embrace analytics and the 3-point shot.

It took a few years for Miller to grow from an assistant who took over as interim head coach when Mike Dement resigned in December 2011. The Spartans’ record after his first five seasons was 60-92 overall and 39-46 in the Southern Conference. Since then, Miller’s teams have gone 125-43 overall and 70-20 in the league with two NCAA appearances and two NITs.

One of the sayings Miller has posted prominently on the wall is that UNCG is a “growth program.” He has the numbers to back it up.