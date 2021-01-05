Andrew Platek's shot lifts North Carolina past Miami

A recap of North Carolina's 67-65 basketball win at Miami on Tuesday night.

Why the Tar Heels won

Andrew Platek's baseline drive and short jumper broke a 65-65 tie with 3.6 seconds to play. Miami's Isaiah Wong had tied the score on a basket with 14 seconds left.

Stars

Carolina

Day'Ron Sharpe: 12 points, 16 rebounds.

Leaky Black: 16 points, nine rebounds.

Kerwin Walton: 13 points (3-for-7 3FG).

Miami

Earl Timberlake: 12 points.

Elijah Olaniyi: 11 points.

Nysier Brooks: 10 points.

Notable

• Platek's basket gave Carolina 21, or one more than its number of turnovers.

• The two teams combined to miss 81 of 124 field-goal attempts. Carolina shot 34 percent (21-for-61), and Miami shot 35 percent (22-for-63).