 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Platek's shot lifts North Carolina past Miami
0 comments

Andrew Platek's shot lifts North Carolina past Miami

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 North Carolina Tarheels @ Miami Hurricanes (copy)

UNC's Andrew Platek, who would later make the game-winning shot, during the first half at Miami.

 Eric Espada, ACC Media Portal

A recap of North Carolina's 67-65 basketball win at Miami on Tuesday night.

Why the Tar Heels won

Andrew Platek's baseline drive and short jumper broke a 65-65 tie with 3.6 seconds to play. Miami's Isaiah Wong had tied the score on a basket with 14 seconds left.

Stars

Carolina

Day'Ron Sharpe: 12 points, 16 rebounds.

Leaky Black: 16 points, nine rebounds.

Kerwin Walton: 13 points (3-for-7 3FG).

Miami

Earl Timberlake: 12 points.

Elijah Olaniyi: 11 points.

Nysier Brooks: 10 points.

Notable

 Platek's basket gave Carolina 21, or one more than its number of turnovers.

 The two teams combined to miss 81 of 124 field-goal attempts. Carolina shot 34 percent (21-for-61), and Miami shot 35 percent (22-for-63).

The game was Carolina's third on the road in the last four.

Statistics

Click here to see full statistics.

Records

Carolina: 2-2, 7-4.

Miami: 0-4, 4-5.

Up next

Carolina: No. 19 Clemson, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).

Miami: At N.C. State, noon Saturday (Fox Sports South).

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News