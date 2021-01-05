Andrew Platek's shot lifts North Carolina past Miami

A recap of North Carolina's 67-65 basketball win at Miami on Tuesday night.
Why the Tar Heels won
Andrew Platek's baseline drive and short jumper broke a 65-65 tie with 3.6 seconds to play. Miami's Isaiah Wong had tied the score on a basket with 14 seconds left.
Stars
Carolina
Day'Ron Sharpe: 12 points, 16 rebounds.
Leaky Black: 16 points, nine rebounds.
Kerwin Walton: 13 points (3-for-7 3FG).
Miami
Earl Timberlake: 12 points.
Elijah Olaniyi: 11 points.
Nysier Brooks: 10 points.
Notable
• Platek's basket gave Carolina 21, or one more than its number of turnovers.
• The two teams combined to miss 81 of 124 field-goal attempts. Carolina shot 34 percent (21-for-61), and Miami shot 35 percent (22-for-63).
• The game was Carolina's third on the road in the last four.
Statistics
Records
Carolina: 2-2, 7-4.
Miami: 0-4, 4-5.
Up next
Carolina: No. 19 Clemson, 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).
Miami: At N.C. State, noon Saturday (Fox Sports South).