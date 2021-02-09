Armando Bacot threatened, his mother says in tweet; Carolina issues statements on behalf of players, managers, Roy Williams

"We have been quarantining, hibernating, whatever you want to call it," Larrañaga told the Herald, "and we don’t want to put ourselves in a position (to get the virus)."

Carolina is 7-4 in the ACC and 12-6 overall, having won seven of its nine games in 2021 to begin a push toward securing an NCAA Tournament berth. The Tar Heels are scheduled to play the most recent national champion, No. 9 Virginia (9-1, 13-3), at 6 p.m. Saturday in Charlottesville.

The statement attributed to players and managers also closed with advice.

"We are hopeful we will be able to play again soon," the statement read, "and wish to remind everyone to stay safe so this pandemic will be over as soon as possible.”

