Back from COVID-19 and 'knives in her throat,' Elissa Cunane leads N.C. State women's basketball team to another win over a No. 1 team

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Coming back, I was so excited the first day I wasn't even winded at all,” she told GoPack.com. “I was just running out there; I had too much energy. Coaches had to tell me to calm down a little bit.”

It was hard for Cunane to watch as N.C. State suffered its only loss of the season, 83-71 in overtime at Virginia Tech on Jan. 28.

"It was really tough sitting there, watching the games, not being able to necessarily do anything,” she said. “That allowed me to get involved in other ways. Watching from the side of the court gave me a different perspective on our offensive sets and defense and made me able to communicate with my teams and talk to them about stuff that I could see that they couldn't."

When it came time for the three-time HSXtra.com Player of the Year to return to the court, she didn't have the luxury of easing back into things with the Pack facing a top-ranked team on the road for the second time this season. N.C. State had already beaten 2017 NCAA Tournament champion South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3 when the Gamecocks were ranked No. 1.

“We knew going on the road to play the No. 1 team was going to be hard,” Cunane said, “but we knew we did it before.”